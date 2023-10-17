Kelly Osbourne's poolside photo with son and dad Ozzy leaves fans saying the same thing

Kelly Osbourne made sure it was a family affair on Monday when her adorable son, Sid, got a swimming lesson with someone very special indeed.

Taking to Instagram, the star's mom, Sharon, detailed their afternoon antics with Kelly's baby boy who was splashing around in the pool with his beloved grandpa, Ozzy.

Kelly was poolside in the photo and appeared to be wearing a pink and black scuba-style swimsuit, while her famous father held on tight to his grandson as they played in the water.

"Someone paid for private lessons," she captioned the social media message which sparked an influx of comments from her fans, with many saying the same thing.

"Look at the joy on Ozzy's face! Being a grandpa suits him," one wrote, while another added: "That's absolutely adorable," and a third commented: "Ok this made my heart melt. This is such a special moment with your dad and kiddo."

The close-knit family appears to be cherishing their time with their latest grandchild, who was born at the end of 2022. Fans were also thrilled to see Ozzy looking happy and healthy as he's been plagued with ill health over the last few years.

Recently he opened up about his battle with Parkinson's disease and the complications he's faced from his spinal injury.

He revealed he was facing more surgery and that it would be his last. Speaking on their The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy said that while his neck "has been fixed," two vertebrae in his back have disintegrated and he needs a small metal rod inserted into his spine.

© Getty Images Fans were thrilled to see Ozzy enjoying time with his grandson

"Right now I'm in a lot of pain," he confessed as he and Sharon confirmed he would need "surgery number four". Despite what he is going through, Ozzy says he's determined to get back on stage and perform one day.

"I couldn't do a gig right now," the musician confessed, but said: "I'm working towards it."

© Larry Marano Ozzy hopes he will one day return to the stage and perform with Black Sabbath

Sharon also confirmed the couple were planning to move back to their home country of England from California. "I'm planning, I'm gonna try it. We are going to see," she said when son Jack asked if they were leaving Los Angeles for the UK.

Kelly hasn't confirmed whether she will join her parents back on British soil or raise Sid stateside. She shares her only child with her boyfriend, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson.

© Getty Images Kelly is now a mom and she loves it

When asked what was the best piece of advice Kelly has been given by her famous parents when it comes to being a mom, she told E! News: "That it's not about you. Now, your life is about your child."

Kelly has also been open about her post-baby transformation and confessed she went "too far" when trying to lose her baby weight. She discussed her body during an appearance on Scheana Schay's podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Schay when she said that after losing the additional pounds, she challenged herself further.

© Getty Images Kelly is close to her family

"Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it. And then went a little too far."

Kelly says people have been speculating that she's also had plastic surgery on her face, but insists: "I’ve done Botox, that’s it."

© Getty Kelly has received some valuable parenting tips from her parents

Talking to the Daily Mail, she added. "It’s weird because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face."

