Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne share emotional family news years in the making

The Osbournes are back! Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are making their return to the public eye with the revival of their family podcast, titled…well, The Osbournes.

In the same vein as their infamous reality show, which ran from 2002-2005, and made the eccentric family household names, the couple are reviving their podcast with some help from their two younger children, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

The first season of the podcast came out all the way back in 2018, and the second will finally premiere on September 12 with episodes featuring all four family members together and separately.

VIDEO: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Wild Love Story

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kelly, 38, said: "It's not like a TV show. We can say or do whatever we want."

The season will run for 20 episodes and feature topics ranging from romance and plastic surgery to true crime and music (74-year-old Ozzy's specialty), and Sharon, 70, teased that it's about to get real.

"Nothing is off limits," she told the publication, although her daughter retorted: "I wish there were things that were off limits."

Their oldest, daughter Aimee, will not appear on the podcast, preferring to maintain a life away from the spotlight as she focuses on her music career. She also did not appear on their MTV reality show during the mid-aughts.

"The podcast is a way of giving people what they want without giving people all of us," asserted Kelly, who became a mom herself for the first time when she welcomed son Sidney in January.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares incredibly rare photo from wedding to Ozzy Osbourne for poignant reason

"We're still very open, but it's not like having a camera in your face the whole time. So we really, really enjoy it."

© Getty Images The Osbournes first rose to fame on the titular MTV show, which aired from 2002-2005

Her mom Sharon, former host of The Talk, added: "It's just so natural for us just to talk all the time. So why not do a podcast? I made a living out of talking and getting myself into trouble, so I might as well continue.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne celebrates baby granddaughter Maple’s birthday amid husband Ozzy’s health struggles

"It's nice to do something where it's your own, and you can say what you feel – and who's going to tell you off? Am I going to tell myself off? If you don't like it, turn it off."

© Getty Images The podcast's second season comes a full five years after the first

The podcast marks a return to the limelight of sorts for the family, who is participating in a reboot of The Osbournes centering around Sharon and Ozzy's move back to the United Kingdom from Los Angeles.

MORE: Kelly Osbourne issues stern statement after mum Sharon reveals newborn's name

Ozzy's recent health struggles necessitated the desire to be closer to their home, although they revealed that the move is currently slowing down to allow the Black Sabbath lead some time to relax and recuperate from recent surgeries.

© Getty Images The podcast is being filmed ahead of the family's return to the UK for Ozzy's health

"I think it'll be good for him for a while to go back," Sharon added. "We can have privacy there. And he can do his own little thing and he has his own garden. He can do a bit of fishing."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.