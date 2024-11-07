Rare photos of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's 5 grandchildren

They're one of the most famous couples ever thanks to their hugely successful careers in music and entertainment, so the world got to know Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's children pretty well when the family fronted the iconic reality TV show, The Osbournes.

But Sharon, 72, and Ozzy, 75, are now proud grandparents as their children have grown up and started families of their own.

The former X Factor judge and the Black Sabbath frontman share Aimee, 41 – who opted out of appearing on the famous MTV show – Kelly, 40, and Jack, 38.

Their youngest kids, Kelly and Jack, are now parents themselves, making Sharon and Ozzy grandma and grandpa. Ozzy is also a dad to his two children, Louis and Jessica from the musician's first marriage to Thelma Riley, though it's not known if his eldest two have any children as they mostly stay away from the spotlight.

As for Jack and Kelly, who have both formed their own careers in the spotlight, we get glimpses of their respective personal lives through their social media.

Kelly is a mom to her one-year-old son, Sidney, with her husband, Sid Wilson. Jack, meanwhile is a father of four daughters. He shares Pearl, 12, Andy, nine, and Minnie, six, with his first wife, Lisa Stelly, and his youngest, Maple, two, with his second wife, Aree.

Sharon and Ozzy are, unsurprisingly, devoted to their whole family, but especially the little ones.

The musician gave a shout-out to his "grandbabies" during his recent speech after being inducted into the 2024 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

In his speech, Ozzy mentioned fellow musician Randy Rhoads, noting: "If I hadn't met Randy Rhoads, I don't think I'd be sitting here now. And more so than that, my wife Sharon. Saved my life. And my grandbabies and my babies. I love them all."

This photo shows all of the grandkids gathered together and it's so cute. Ozzy and Sharon's two children are standing proudly while Kelly, Jack and their respective partners look on, too. Ozzy looks so pleased to be holding onto his youngest grandchild, Sid, who was born in June 2023.

To mark her son's birth, Kelly shared this cute photo of her baby dressed in a black blanket complete with bat wings. Although the Halloween-esque photo wasn't shared in October, it's adorable all the same.

Kelly shared this sweet photo of her lying down in bed with her youngest grandson, no doubt enjoying her grandma duties! Kelly posted the photo in tribute to her mom's birthday and wrote in the caption: "To mumma, Happy birthday you are the best mum in the world. "You are the best Nanna in the world. It is an honor to call you my mum. The greatest compliment that I have ever been given is that I am just like you. Thank you for making me the woman I am today."

In May, the TV personality shared this photo of her snuggled up to her little boy and he looks so cute in a shirt, jeans and tiny Nike shoes.

Jack occasionally shares photos of his family on social media but, up until recently, he refrained from showing their faces. In September, however, he showed little Maple sitting on his steering wheel. The super cute snap sees him kissing his youngest, Maple, while they take a drive together.

This photo shows Aree with her stepdaughter, Minnie, in front of their animals.

Jack and his wife Aree live on a ranch in Idaho and their kids clearly love getting stuck into farm life!

Jack's daughter Andy recently joined her dad on a private jet as the family flew to New York City to watch Ozzy be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Andy looked so grown-up but also thrilled to be cuddled up to her dad.