Sarah Jessica Parker's son James, 22, shares photo from swanky night out with dad Matthew Broderick

It looks like Matthew Broderick and his son James Wilkie Broderick are getting some father-son time in, both on screen and off.

It was recently announced that James, 22, will be appearing in an episode of the TV series Elsbeth opposite his father, 62, who will guest star on the anthology crime series.

While the episode is not slated to air until 2025, it seems that filming has now wrapped, based on a new photo shared by the young star on his Instagram Stories.

James shared a snap of his father on his phone while they were out to dinner, with Matthew dressed in a fancy dinner jacket inside a restaurant with a ceiling covered in a purple and pink light display.

"Wrapped!" he simply wrote alongside the snap, alluding possibly to their one-episode stint together on the CBS series, which will be the first time father and son will appear on screen together.

The episode is set in the money-driven world of college admissions (a possible reference to recent college admissions scandals), in which Manhattan's elite turn aim to get their children into the top Ivy League schools.

© Instagram James shared a photo from a dinner with his father Matthew after seemingly wrapping up filming

Per Deadline, Matthew plays Lawrence Grey, a powerful figure in the scene who uses his wealth and connections to make admissions happen easily. James plays a top "success trainer" named Carl who works for Lawrence's company, Outmatch Educational Consulting.

Coincidentally, James is also a student at an Ivy League university currently, Brown University, where he is studying classics and acting. He has dabbled in on-screen and stage work, mostly with local theater companies in New York.

© Getty Images The 22-year-old is following in his parents' footsteps as an actor

At the 2023 Father of the Year Awards, where Matthew brought James as his date, the Election star spoke about the joys of being a dad. "It just happens, you know? You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad. But I'm very happy that that happened," he told Entertainment Tonight.

James chimed in: "I didn't really choose for him to be my dad either, in the same fashion. But I'm extremely happy." He also spoke about becoming an actor himself, following in his dad and mom Sarah Jessica Parker's footsteps (the longtime couple also share teen daughters Loretta and Tabitha).

© Getty Images "You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad."

"Recently, I've tried it out a little bit," he explained. "I tried it out and really liked it, so that'll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I'm not, like, super worried about it."

"I'm still in college… right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won't have a lot of time to, like, do other stuff, 'cause it's hard."

© Instagram Sarah and Matthew also share twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta

Matthew shared his advice with his son: "Just keep at it as long as you really love it, you know? If you don't like it, don't go crazy sticking to it. I always feel funny telling people, 'Stick with it no matter what sometimes,' but people who do stick with it tend to really love it, so I guess that takes care of itself."