Sex And the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken exclusively to HELLO! about her family life with husband Matthew Broderick and their children, James, 20, and 14-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.

Talking to us in London for the launch of RoC’s new Hydrate and Plump Eye Cream, the brand’s ambassador opened up about her attitude to beauty and ageing.

The And Just Like That star, 58, explained how she describes herself, revealing: “First, as a parent. I’m a mother of three children and I’ve discovered that they don’t need you less as they get older – they need you more. That’s a dominant, joyful part of my life but it’s also the thing that’s most important.”





Sarah added: “I’m a wife – I’ve been with my husband for 30 years – and I’m a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for.”

The Hocus Pocus actress also shared the invaluable life advice she gives her children, telling HELLO!: “I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn’t been helpful for me.

“I say this to my kids, too. You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience?

“There’s danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say: ‘Okay, that happened – now what?’”

The RoC ambassador was also asked if she shares skincare products with her family, with Sarah confirming: “Yes, the girls are constantly in and out. They are 14 now, so I’m happy to share anything with them.

“Matthew doesn’t take anything – he has such beautiful skin. He doesn’t go in the sun and he’s very good at sunscreen. One of my daughters is fair and one has an olive complexion, so they have different needs.”

She said of the brand: “I love RoC. It’s not skincare that’s out of reach – you don’t have to pine after it or save up in unreasonable ways. I also love the community RoC has cultivated, and I get to be part of something I can share affection for.”

