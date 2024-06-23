Sarah Jessica Parker's son shares candid photos of rarely-seen twin sisters Tabitha and Loretta for 15th birthday

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Sarah Jessica Parker and her family of five.

The Sex and the City alum and her husband Matthew Broderick marked their twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell's 15th birthday — with a murder mystery themed party!

The doting mom has been married to the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star since 1997, and in addition to their twin girls, they also share son James Wilkie, who will be 24 later this year.

Meet Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Three Children

Though Sarah doesn't often share many glimpses of her kids on social media, she did share a look inside their birthday party, posting a grainy photo of a group of floating pink balloons, and wrote in her caption: "2 divine 15 year olds."

She continued: "We are so lucky and we love you so. Happy birthday to our dearest Loretta and Tabitha. Celebrating you both today was pure joy," revealing that Marion appears to be going by her middle name instead.

In a previous post, the And Just Like That… actress also shared more details of the birthday party, posting photos of a Jackbox Trivia Murder Party game presented on a television screen.

Plus, though she didn't share photos of Tabitha and Loretta themselves, their older brother James did share a slew of candid photos of the girls in his own birthday tribute to them.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker just showed us how to style a denim skirt like Carrie Bradshaw

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker's son James' acting gig revealed — and you won't believe who with

He first shared a selfie of the three to his Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Happy Birthday. I wish I could be there with you guys to celebrate," next to two red heart emojis. More photos followed of the twins in their family home in the West Village and during family trips.

© Instagram The twins' older brother also shared a sweet tribute

Sarah and Matthew welcomed the twins on June 22, 2009 via surrogacy in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Last year, Matthew opened up to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark about how the girls are different from each other.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker talks lessons raising teen twin daughters during intimate NYC event

© Getty The Broderick-Parker kids

"They said they want to go to separate high schools. They were very serious about that," he first explained at the time, though he then added: "Then when it was time to decide for real, they were like, 'No we're going to the same high school.'"

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker lets her children eat what they want — and parenting experts are praising her for it

© JNI/Star Max The family lives in the West Village

Still, he maintained: "They're both extremely close but they definitely want their own space, their own friends, their own time."

Kelly went on to assure Matthew that he and Sarah have done a very good job with their kids and have "raised lovely children," and cheekily added: "And they're nice behind your back!" to which Matthew responded with: "That's very nice to hear [...] That's the important thing!"