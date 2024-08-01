Sarah Jessica Parker's son shares rare glimpse inside family trip to the Olympics — photos

Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest to make the 2024 Olympics in Paris her family's summer vacation.

The Sex and the City alum was joined by her husband Matthew Broderick, to whom she has been married since 1997, and their kids, son James Wilkie, 24, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, who just turned 15, in the City of Light for the sporting extravaganza.

To find out what other A-Listers are in Paris for the Olympics, including Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, Jason Kelce, Greta Gerwig, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and Bill Gates, among others, plus who cheered on USA's gymnastics team as they won gold in the team finals, see here.

As the Olympics continue in full swing, Sarah Jessica's son James took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into the Broderick-Parker family's time in Paris.

He first shared a candid photo of himself walking through a classic Parisian promenade, followed by a sweet selfie alongside his dad Matthew with the Eiffel Tower behind them.

He next shared a family portrait of the five of them posing by one of the arenas, plus more excited selfies with his little sisters, and a fun photo featuring a special guest: none other than Guy Fieri.

© Instagram James shared a sweet selfie with his dad

"Pretty cool!" he wrote in his caption, and his followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about the fun glimpse into the family's time in Paris. "Very cool!! I love your close family," comedian and actress Amy Sedaris wrote, as others followed suit with: "The coolest," and: "The coolest life" as well as: "Beautiful family."

Earlier this summer, Tabitha and Marion, who appears to go by her middle name Loretta, celebrated their 15th birthday, and though their mom doesn't often share many glimpses of her kids on social media, she did share a look inside their celebrations, a murder mystery themed trivia party, posting a grainy photo of a group of floating pink balloons. She wrote in her caption: "2 divine 15 year olds."

© Instagram The Broderick-Parker family

"We are so lucky and we love you so. Happy birthday to our dearest Loretta and Tabitha. Celebrating you both today was pure joy," she added.

© Instagram The kids excitedly watched a volleyball match

In a previous post, the And Just Like That… actress also shared more details of the birthday party, posting photos of a Jackbox Trivia Murder Party game presented on a television screen.

© Instagram Someone made a special cameo

Plus, though she didn't share photos of Tabitha and Loretta themselves, their older brother James did share a slew of candid photos of the girls in his own birthday tribute to them.

He first shared a selfie of the three to his Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Happy Birthday. I wish I could be there with you guys to celebrate," next to two red heart emojis. More photos followed of the twins in their family home in the West Village and during family trips.