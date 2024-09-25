Celebrities with champion equestrian daughters: from Tom Selleck to Bruce Springsteen

For many of Hollywood's rich and famous, nothing appeals quite as much as a day at the races, which is why many of these daughters of the elite have taken to equestrianism with aplomb.

Several of the industry's A-list have girls who have emerged as champion horseback riders, from as young as eight years old to the grand stage of the Olympics.

Here are some celebrities who have daughters that are champion equestrians, from Tom Selleck to Bruce Springsteen…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Tom Selleck and Hannah Selleck The daughter of the Blue Bloods star and his actress wife Jillie Mack, Hannah, 35, has been a lover of horses since the age of four, growing up on a ranch in California surrounded by them and picking up riding techniques from her dad. MORE: Meet Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck's children — including his famous equestrian daughter She went pro at the age of 10, an award-winning jumper in her junior career, and in her senior career, received titles like the United States Equestrian Federation Hunt Medal Finals Reserve Champion in 2007. She remains a competitive show jumper.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Bruce Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen Bruce and Patti Scialfa's daughter Jessica, 33, also discovered her love for horses at four at the family's ranch home in Colts Neck, New Jersey, a town renowned for its champion equestrians and elite stables. MORE: Meet Bruce Springsteen's three kids — including his Olympian daughter and firefighting son Jessica has represented the United States Equestrian Team on the international level several times. A top-tier show jumper, she was a member of Team U.S.A. for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, and won a silver medal in the Team Jumping event, alongside several other ribbons and prizes over her career.

3/ 6 © Getty Images Bill Gates and Jennifer Gates Bill and Melinda French Gates' daughter Jennifer, 28, is not just a professional show jumper, but also a doctor in training, currently a resident at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. MORE: Inside the lives of Bill Gates' children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe While she remains a jumper, she was most recently in Paris for the Olympics to support her husband Nayel Nassar, a show jumper with the Egyptian team and a regular in the international Grand Prix circuit. He was slated to compete at the Games but had to withdraw at the last minute due to his horse not passing the second veterinarian inspection.



4/ 6 © Instagram Mark Wahlberg and Grace Wahlberg Mark and Rhea Durham's youngest, their daughter Grace, 14, is already proving herself to be quite a force as a champion show jumper, maintaining an active social media presence with over 26,000 followers. MORE: Meet Mark Wahlberg's four talented kids with wife Rhea Durham Her dad has spoken in interviews about her aspirations for making it into the Olympic team and wanting to be a Grand Prix jumper. She continues to actively win ribbons, most recently scoring all three podium spots at the Silicon Valley Equestrian Festival in August.

5/ 6 © Instagram Michael Strahan and twins Isabella and Sophia Strahan Michael's twins with ex-wife Jean Muggli, 19-year-olds Isabella and Sophia, picked up the equestrian bug from their mother, spending their time learning how to ride while visiting her farm home in Wilmington, North Carolina after her divorce from Michael. MORE: Meet Michael Strahan's 4 children, Tanita, Michael, Isabella and Sophia — plus his first grandson The twins went "from barrel racers and pole benders to successful hunter and equitation riders," per Jean in an interview with The Carolinas Equestrian, winning several ribbons in horse shows along the East Coast while in high school.