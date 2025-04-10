Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's upcoming baby news: What the stars say

Could there be a baby on the way for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? According to astrologer Inbaal Honigman, the stars are certainly hinting at something special in the air.

"August 2025 is a time for love for the glamorous couple," Inbaal tells HELLO!. "Venus, which is the ruling planet of Libra, will be in the family-minded sign of Cancer between 31 July and 25 August."

And that's not all. "Jupiter, which is the ruling planet of Sagittarius, is in Cancer during those dates too, as well as before and after. Those dates will see Taylor and Travis focusing on their beloved families, as well as thinking of their future family. Baby news will soon arrive."

© Getty Images Is a baby on the cards for Taylor and Travis?

The news will certainly delight their legion of fans who have been captivated by the pair's love story since it first made headlines.

Taylor, 35, and Travis, also 35, were first linked in July 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs star attended her Eras Tour and later shared on his podcast that he had hoped to meet her backstage.

© Getty Images Taylor is a Sagittarius and Travis is a Libra

Their romance soon blossomed into a full-blown relationship, with Taylor regularly spotted cheering him on at NFL games and Travis traveling to her tour stops around the world.

By early 2024, their relationship had become one of the most high-profile celebrity pairings, with both stars openly supporting each other's careers.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce potentially differ in views

So what makes Taylor and Travis such a strong match? Inbaal says their astrological compatibility is written in the stars.

"Taylor is a Sagittarius, symbolized by a bow and arrow. This is a free-spirited sign that loves adventure. Sagittarians have a chaotic, infectious way about them. Sagittarius is a fire sign, like Aries and Leo. They're energetic signs who appreciate travel and different cultures. In love, Sagittarius is a fun-loving partner, and they look for a peaceful partner, who won't judge them when they're messy."

And as for Travis? "Travis is a Libra, symbolized by the Scales. This is a calm sign that loves to be in love. Librans inspire others to be peaceful. Libra is an Air sign, like Gemini and Aquarius. They're intelligent signs that love to innovate. In love, Libra is a soothing partner, and they appreciate a mate who can let them be themselves."

© GC Images Could Tayvis be parents soon?

Together, they strike the perfect balance. "Sagittarians like Taylor feel thankful when a Libra like Travis comes into their world and lets them hide away from the party," Inbaal explains. "Librans like Travis can't help but love it when a Sagittarius like Taylor comes into their world and introduces them to absolutely everybody."

Their differences may be what makes them work so well. "They have a non-judgmental acceptance of each other. They're different and they love it," Inbaal says. "Travis will enjoy Taylor's taste for adventure, and Taylor will adore Travis's gentle warmth."

Recommended video You may also like Travis Kelce confesses love for Taylor Swift

However, even the most compatible couples have their challenges. "How sociable they are could be a sticking point. One partner loves to be out and surrounded by people, and the other wants to read a book at home. Taylor is a Sagittarian which means she loves company and never runs out of energy. Travis is a Libran which means he needs some time and space alone in order to recharge."

Still, their mutual respect and affection for each other seem to outweigh any differences. Taylor has had several high-profile relationships in the past, including with Joe Alwyn, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston. Travis previously dated sports reporter Kayla Nicole. But those romances are firmly in the past, and their current bond seems stronger than ever.