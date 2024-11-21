Travis Kelce hints at fatherhood amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is already a hugely successful sports star, but he has another idea that will help him to "become brilliant".

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end – who has been dating Taylor Swift for over a year – hinted that he may be considering fatherhood while presenting the latest episode of "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Prime Video.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Kelce declares his love for girlfriend Taylor Swift

The 35-year-old joked about having a baby after celebrity guest, retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, claimed that becoming a father makes you "wiser".

"Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter?" Travis replied with a smirk. "Man, that's all I had to do to become brilliant?"

"Just have a baby!" Ryan responded as the audience cheered.

The video was shared on X and fans were quick to comment that Travis was "not hiding the baby fever", while another shared a screenshot of Travis' smiling face and added: "His reaction to the mention of babies."

© TheStewartofNY Taylor and Travis have been dating for over a year

Travis is extremely "happy" in his relationship with Taylor after they went public with their romance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 after secretly dating for a couple of months.

Fans have speculated that it won't be long before Travis proposes to Taylor, and his mom, Donna Kelce, recently added fuel to the fire.

© Getty Travis and Taylor have sparked engagement rumors

When asked if Travis is planning to pop the question anytime soon, Donna told Page Six: "Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know."

She added: "I don't give my kids advice. They have everything all settled. They're far more able to make those decisions on their own."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis went public in September 2023

In stark contrast to her relationship of over six years with Joe Alwyn, Taylor and Travis have been incredibly public, with the "Bejeweled" singer attending 18 Chiefs games so far and Travis attending 14 of her Eras Tour concerts.

In January the athlete gave a rare insight into their relationship at a press conference ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters," he said amid claims that Taylor was a distraction to his game.

© Getty The couple are very 'happy' together

Meanwhile, Taylor finally opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was mental as hell," she said of the July 2023 podcast episode.

"We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis are very supportive of each other

She added: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game.

"We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."