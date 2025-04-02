Travis Kelce's reaction to Jason and Kylie Kelce's baby news sends Taylor Swift fans into overdrive

The Kelce family have a new bundle of joy to dote over, and Travis Kelce can't get enough.

On Monday, March 30, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother Jason Kelce welcomed his fourth child, another girl, with wife Kylie Kelce.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to daughters Wyatt, five, Eliotte, four, and Bennett, two.

© Instagram Finnley was born on March 30

Kylie and Jason first shared the news in a joint Instagram post on April 1, sharing a round of photos of their adorable newborn, who they have named Finnley Anne Kelce, Finn for short.

The following day, Jason and Travis released a new episode of their popular podcast New Heights, which they used to introduce the latter to his new niece.

Some minutes into the episode, the former Philadelphia Eagles star asked his younger brother if he wanted to see his new niece, to which Jason emphasized: "Yes I want to see my new niece Jason you only sent one picture!"

© Wondery Travis was overjoyed to have little Finnley on the podcast

"You didn't even tell me what name you picked yet," he added, and as little Finn came into the camera lens, he gushed: "Hey little muffin, look at you," adding: "Tell Ky I said hello, I'm glad everything is going great."

He then wondered whether the baby was still "nameless," to which Kylie joked they would have forgotten to do the paperwork if they left the hospital without completing the birth certificate with the name.

© Wondery Finnley made her podcast debut just days after her birth

Jason ultimately revealed the name, and Travis further marveled at the newborn, saying: "Is this Finny? … Finn Anne! That's adorable."

The doting dad-of-four then asked whether he wanted to say anything to Finn, and Travis just shared: "You just look adorable I don't have anything to say to you! You happy to be out?" as Jason jokingly added: "How was Kylie's uterus?"

"That was lovely thank you for that," Travis added after the sweet introduction, and fans — lots of his girlfriend Taylor Swift — were quick to take to the comments section and gush over his reaction.

"Do you want to see your new niece?!? Omg my heart," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Jason & Kylie Kelce congratulations on the birth of your daughter, Finnley Anne Kelce. Congratulations to you too, Uncle Trav," and: "Congrats, K&J! As Trav said, what a cute little muffin!" as well as: "Congratulations Kylie and Jason and 'Funcle' Trav!"

© Instagram Jason and Kylie's three eldest daughters

New Heights has new episodes every Wednesday, and recently secured a deal with Amazon's Wondery reportedly worth over $100 million for exclusive audio and video rights, for the next three years.

Travis, who has been dating Taylor since 2023, and you can see a video of them together above, has one year left of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.