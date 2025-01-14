Taylor Swift shared her excitement over some incredible baby news on Monday.

The 35-year-old was overjoyed after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany announced the arrival of their third child.

Patrick and Brittany posted an adorable black and white photo that featured their hands wrapped around their newborn daughter's tiny feet alongside a wooden sign that had her name engraved on it.

"Golden Raye Mahomes 1/12/25," the couple captioned their joint post on Instagram.

While Taylor has yet to comment on the news, she made it clear how she feels about the little one's arrival by 'liking' Patrick and Brittany's sweet family announcement.

She wasn't the only one as the couple's fans also shared their excitement over Golden's arrival.

© Getty Images Taylor shared her excitement over Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' new baby

"Love the name! Congratulations," one commented. A second said: "Congratulations Mahomes family, and welcome to the world Golden." A third added: "Congratulations for your beautiful blessing."

Golden joins Patrick and Brittany's children, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, three, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, two.

Brittany and Patrick announced they were expecting their third child on July 12 with a sweet Instagram video.

© Getty Images Taylor has grown close to Brittany since her relationship with Travis Kelce

The clip featured their children Sterling and Bronze taking part in a photoshoot with the sonogram.

"Round three, here we come," the proud parents captioned the video, and family and friends were quick to show their love.

Just one week after announcing they were expecting, the couple revealed a baby girl was on the way with the help of their daughter.

© Getty Images Taylor 'liked' Brittany and Patrick's baby announcement

Sharing a video on Instagram, Sterling played a giant game of Tic-Tac-Toe that featured blue noughts and pink crosses and turned over the large tiles with the help of her dad until she revealed three consecutive squares.

The family was elated when three consecutive pink crosses were revealed, which was followed by a cloud of pink smoke.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany welcomed another daughter

The couple have no fears about how their children will adjust to another sibling, especially Sterling who Brittany previously revealed was "so good as a big sister".

"She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!" she penned on Instagram shortly after her son's birth.

"I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me."

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with kids Sterling and Bronze

She added: "If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!

"It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it."

© Instagram Patrick is 'done' having kids

Baby number three will be their last, according to Patrick, who said during a training camp press conference in July: "I'm done. I'll say that. I said three and I'm done."

He went on to add that fatherhood was "awesome", as he confessed: "I always wanted to have kids young.

"I got to grow up in the locker room. I think I've talked about it before – it made such an impact in my life, so I wanted to have kids young."