Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NFL star shares big plans for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's baby
Subscribe
NFL star shares big plans for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's baby
Photo shared by Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr's wfie Chariah Gordon on Instagram October 23, 2023 where the couple is posing next to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce© Instagram

NFL star shares big plans for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's baby

The "Fortnight" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been together since mid-2023

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are keeping things low-key during their respective off-seasons — the NFL off-season for the former and life after the Eras Tour for the latter.

However, they remain top of mind as one of the entertainment and football world's hottest couples, especially thanks to their combined star power, and Travis' colleagues are weighing in on it as well.

Fellow Super Bowl champs Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski brought up the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during an episode of their podcast Dudes on Dudesmaking sure to praise him despite the Chiefs' crushing defeat at Super Bowl LIX at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Travis Kelce undergoes 'hot as hell' makeover

"He's a superstar," Julian said of Travis, then bringing up Taylor. "He's dating Taylor [expletive] Swift, and they might have a kid. That would be a great kid."

Rob added: "They should. The kid [will] be performing, having eight catches a game, and then doing the halftime show... in 24 years?" to which Julian quipped: "Probably sooner. Taylor was on the scene when she was, like, 13."

Rob continued: "Their kids will be, like, 14 in college. They just surpass middle school cause he's so smart. He'll be in the league at 18 and performing at halftime."

Former New England Patriots players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski react after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.© Getty Images
Former NFL players Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman are rooting for Travis and Taylor

Travis has spoken openly about his relationship with Taylor in a few interviews and more so on his podcast New Heights with his older brother Jason Kelce.

Taylor, for her part, has been more sparing as she chooses to maintain a more private life. She has gushed about her boyfriend on social media and in award show speeches, but brought him up more extensively during her conversation with TIME in December 2023 when she was named their Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium© Getty Images
The couple have been together since 2023 and first made appearances together that fall

Despite only being together for a few months at the time (and two months before her Super Bowl appearance that went viral), she was already full of praise for her boyfriend and the world of football itself.

She referenced her appearances at his games, most notably the ones at Arrowhead Stadium, always being highly publicized. "I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she mentioned. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is… so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once." 

taylor swift and travis kelce holding hands© Getty Images
"He's dating Taylor [expletive] Swift, and they might have a kid. That would be a great kid."

"I'm just there to support Travis," the "Shake It Off" singer added. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she recalls. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other." 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embraced during the Super Bowl in 2024 © Getty Images
"I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Taylor continued: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More