Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hannah Waddingham's 'rubbish mother' fears with very private daughter
Subscribe
Hannah Waddingham's 'rubbish mother' fears with very private daughter
Hannah Waddingham in a gold dress leaning against a wall© Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Hannah Waddingham's 'rubbish mother' fears with very private daughter

The Ted Lasso actress welcomed Kitty with her ex Gianluca Cugnetto

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Hannah Waddingham, 50, is a fiercely protective mother after splitting from her daughter Kitty's father Gianluca Cugnetto when their chilspd was just two years old.

While she appears to be a confident and fearless parent, the Benidorm star shared a peek at her life behind the scenes, admitting her parenting fears in a new interview with Glamour.

Hannah Waddingham and her daughter walking hand in hand through a zoo© Instagram
Hannah Waddingham revealed she finds solo parenting daughter Kitty "exhausting"

She spoke openly about her decision to wait until she was in her 40s to start a family, stating she did not want to "resent" sacrificing her career for children. The irony that her career "skyrocketed" after she welcomed Kitty was not lost on Hannah, but she said her busy schedule has made her feel like a "rubbish mother."

Mum guilt

The Ted Lasso star opened up about her mum guilt in a recent interview© Gareth Cattermole
The Ted Lasso star opened up about her mum guilt in a recent interview

The Ted Lasso actress, who was in an eight-year relationship with Italian hotelier Gianluca, said she sometimes finds solo parenting "exhausting."

"But being a single mother in your forties is not easy! I’m not going to lie, it’s quite exhausting. One of the greatest acting jobs in my life is pretending I have energy to my daughter!" she said.

"Of course, I never intended to be a single mother, but luckily I’m still on good terms with my daughter’s father, which is important," she added, stating she refused to be "weakened" by their split.

Hannah Waddingham and her daughter feeding a giraffe© Instagram
The actress has kept the identity of her daughter very private

"I do believe that when you painfully shut one door, the sun shines through the cracks of another and you have to go to it. Of course, some days I think that I’m an absolutely rubbish mother because I go out to work strange hours and I can’t always be with my girl, and I do believe women particularly have inherent guilt. 

"But I’m learning to feel pride in my work and that can only be a positive thing to teach my daughter – just as I saw my mother working, my daughter now sees me, and so it continues."

Fertility struggles

A father and daughter walking hand in hand through a park© Instagram
Hannah welcomed her daughter with ex Gianluca Cugnetto in 2014

Hannah admitted her path to parenthood wasn't easy, as she was told she had "low fertility" at a medical screening in 2012.

While The Fall Guy actress had not previously been ready to start a family, her feelings suddenly changed while at the London Palladium. She confessed to Today in 2023: "I was a bit like, 'Oh my God, I want a child'. It literally, it was like a wave that hit me."

Turning her back on Western medicine, she tried a "holistic, warm 360 approach" from an Eastern practitioner such as Reiki and acupuncture.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: More celebrity children we rarely see in photos

Hannah fell pregnant aged 39 and took her newborn daughter home on her 40th birthday. While she doesn't regret prioritising her career in her 30s, she has since gushed about her daughter being her "greatest achievement".

"I wanted to have a child when I was ready and to not resent that child for taking me away from my career," the doting mother-of-one explained to Glamour.

"I wanted the privilege of motherhood to work in tandem with my career, rather than me thinking, ‘God, you’re stopping me doing things…' Because the greatest gift in the world is a child."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More