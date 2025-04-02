Emily Andre shares unseen photos of 'teeny tiny' daughter Arabella for special day

There were plenty of celebrations in the Andre household on Wednesday as little Arabella turned one. Taking to social media, doting mum, Emily Andre, shared the sweetest photos of her young girl for the occasion.

The mother-of-three shared a gorgeous picture of her young girl in front of a pink archway that carried her name. Several balloons decorated the arch, while a large stuffed teddy bear was seen to the side, and it had certainly captured the young girl's attention!

© Instagram Arabella turned one

However, Emily also shared two other black-and-white photos from Arabella's birth. One adorable photo featured the youngster's foot with her baby tag still attached, while the second saw her gripping onto a hand.

Emily was full of love for her daughter in her caption, as she wrote: "How is our baby 1 already?! @peterandre. Time, please slow down. From teeny tiny to full of personality — Happy Birthday to our very own Baby Belle."

© Instagram Little Arabella grabbed a hand

Fans were quick to react, as one enthused: "Aw happy birthday. Her beautiful black hair is gorgeous," while a second added: "Her beautiful dark hair, happy 1st birthday," and a third wrote: "Wow so quick, 1 year. Gorgeous little girl."

Family resemblance

It appears that little Arabella is taking after her father when it comes to her jet-black hair, which is the mirror image of Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre's.

Commenting on a recent post of the youngster, fans were quick to point out the similarities. "Bella is like a mini-Pete from the back, I'm sure she's as stunning as mummy though xx", commented one follower. A different wrote: "Hair like her dad and Junior."

© Instagram Emily shared some precious memories

Dr Emily shares three children with Peter: Amelia – who goes by 'Millie' – 10, Theo, eight, and Arabella. They also live with Peter's children from his previous marriage to ex-wife Katie Price: Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.

Safety precautions

Having a background in nursing, Emily is always looking out for health hazards that could affect her children.

Last week, she shared some of her knowledge with her followers, warning them about "extremely dangerous" items that could be hiding in plain sight in their family homes.

© Instagram Emily shared some tips on protecting children

"So anyone with a toddler or a young child will probably know about the dangers of button batteries," she began. "Now button batteries, if swallowed by a child or a baby are extremely extremely dangerous and in some cases can be fatal."

She also pointed out other issues including key fobs and remote controls.