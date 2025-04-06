Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Hannah Waddingham's rarely-seen daughter she calls her 'greatest achievement'
Subscribe
Meet Hannah Waddingham's rarely-seen daughter she calls her 'greatest achievement'
Hannah Waddingham in a black dress© Dave Benett/WireImage

Meet Hannah Waddingham's rarely-seen daughter she calls her 'greatest achievement'

The Ted Lasso star is a proud mother-of-one

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Hannah Waddingham went viral at last year's Olivier Awards over her response to a photographer, but this year the star won't be at the ceremony.

Instead, the mother-of-one will likely be spending time with her daughter, Kitty, who she often keeps out of the spotlight. The Ted Lasso star shares her daughter with ex-partner Gianluca Cugnetto, with the pair welcoming Kitty in 2014. Since then, the youngster has made only rare appearances on her mother's social media pages, with her face always hidden.

hannah waddingham gold dress at royal variety performance © Getty
Hannah is a doting mum to her daughter

The actress previously admitted that she hadn't thought much about having children, only having the urge strike her while at the London Palladium. She confessed to Today in 2023: "I was a bit like, 'Oh my God, I want a child'. It literally, it was like a wave that hit me."

However, the star was informed by doctors that due to her low fertility, she wouldn't be able to welcome her own child. Speaking to Glamour, Hannah explained that this only pushed her to keep trying, eventually using traditional remedies such as Reiki and acupuncture.

Hannah Waddingham in a lavender dress© WireImage
Hannah won't be at this year's Olivier Awards

She told the publication: "When I was told I couldn't have children, I realised how precious it is to be blessed with a child. I was lucky and I managed to conceive naturally – children come to people in all different ways – but without a doubt my greatest achievement is bringing my magnificent daughter into the world."

It's clear that Hannah and Kitty have a strong bond and when Hannah was on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards, she held a cardboard clutch bag that had been designed by her daughter. "My daughter wanted to contribute, so she's made me a bag," the star told reporters on the red carpet.

Hannah Waddingham in a red dress carrying a cardboard clutch bag© Getty Images
Hannah carried a bag desgined by her daughter

Hannah often goes for roles in order to stay close to Kitty, and once revealed that she keeps her 2021 Emmy Award in her daughter's bedroom to remind her that "her mummy will only ever be away when it's for a really, blooming good reason".

Kitty's health

At the age of three, Kitty was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura or HSP. The condition is an autoimmune illness that can cause inflammation and bleeding within small blood vessels. It can result in sore joints and rashes.

Hannah Waddingham in an animal-print outfit sitting on a sofa© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The star was worried about her daughter's health

"I can talk about it now but I couldn't for a very long time," Hannah said. "She was in the hospital for a while with them not knowing what it was."

Photos

See some of Hannah's sweetest moments with her daughter below…

A father and daughter walking hand in hand through a park© Instagram

Easter memories

Hannah shared this sweet photo of her daughter and partner Gianluca during Easter celebrations. The pair walked hand in hand with Gianluca in the festive spirit with his bunny ears.

Hannah Waddingham and her daughter walking hand in hand through a zoo© Instagram

Cyprus holiday

Hannah shared this sweet photo of the pair walking together during a trip to Cyprus zoo.

Hannah Waddingham and her daughter carrying an Elsa toy© Instagram

Frozen

Like many young girls, it appears that Kitty is a quite a fan of Frozen! Hannah was joined by ice queen Elsa as she walked with her daughter.

An elderly man carrying a scooter and a young girl looking out over a lake© Instagram

All better

Hannah shared this sweet photo of her daughter and grandfather at a lake after Kitty recovered from her HSP. "All better," the actress shared.

A young girl walking an elderly man who carries her scooter© Instagram

Carrying the scooter

Kitty cheekily made her grandfather carry her scooter when they explored around the lakes.

Hannah Waddingham and her daughter feeding a giraffe© Instagram

Zoo trip

Hannah and Kitty had the time of their lives during their adventure as they got to feed a giraffe at the zoo. How sweet!

Hannah Waddingham and her daughter on a river rapids ride© Instagram

Chessington

In 2023, the pair enjoyed a trip to Chessington World of Adventures, with the duo getting soaked on a river rapids ride.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More