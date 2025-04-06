Meet Hannah Waddingham's rarely-seen daughter she calls her 'greatest achievement'

Hannah Waddingham went viral at last year's Olivier Awards over her response to a photographer, but this year the star won't be at the ceremony.
Instead, the mother-of-one will likely be spending time with her daughter, Kitty, who she often keeps out of the spotlight. The Ted Lasso star shares her daughter with ex-partner Gianluca Cugnetto, with the pair welcoming Kitty in 2014. Since then, the youngster has made only rare appearances on her mother's social media pages, with her face always hidden.
The actress previously admitted that she hadn't thought much about having children, only having the urge strike her while at the London Palladium. She confessed to Today in 2023: "I was a bit like, 'Oh my God, I want a child'. It literally, it was like a wave that hit me."
However, the star was informed by doctors that due to her low fertility, she wouldn't be able to welcome her own child. Speaking to Glamour, Hannah explained that this only pushed her to keep trying, eventually using traditional remedies such as Reiki and acupuncture.
She told the publication: "When I was told I couldn't have children, I realised how precious it is to be blessed with a child. I was lucky and I managed to conceive naturally – children come to people in all different ways – but without a doubt my greatest achievement is bringing my magnificent daughter into the world."
It's clear that Hannah and Kitty have a strong bond and when Hannah was on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards, she held a cardboard clutch bag that had been designed by her daughter. "My daughter wanted to contribute, so she's made me a bag," the star told reporters on the red carpet.
Hannah often goes for roles in order to stay close to Kitty, and once revealed that she keeps her 2021 Emmy Award in her daughter's bedroom to remind her that "her mummy will only ever be away when it's for a really, blooming good reason".
Kitty's health
At the age of three, Kitty was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura or HSP. The condition is an autoimmune illness that can cause inflammation and bleeding within small blood vessels. It can result in sore joints and rashes.
"I can talk about it now but I couldn't for a very long time," Hannah said. "She was in the hospital for a while with them not knowing what it was."
Photos
See some of Hannah's sweetest moments with her daughter below…