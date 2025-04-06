Meet Hannah Waddingham's rarely-seen daughter she calls her 'greatest achievement'

Hannah Waddingham went viral at last year's Olivier Awards over her response to a photographer, but this year the star won't be at the ceremony.

Instead, the mother-of-one will likely be spending time with her daughter, Kitty, who she often keeps out of the spotlight. The Ted Lasso star shares her daughter with ex-partner Gianluca Cugnetto, with the pair welcoming Kitty in 2014. Since then, the youngster has made only rare appearances on her mother's social media pages, with her face always hidden.

© Getty Hannah is a doting mum to her daughter

The actress previously admitted that she hadn't thought much about having children, only having the urge strike her while at the London Palladium. She confessed to Today in 2023: "I was a bit like, 'Oh my God, I want a child'. It literally, it was like a wave that hit me."

However, the star was informed by doctors that due to her low fertility, she wouldn't be able to welcome her own child. Speaking to Glamour, Hannah explained that this only pushed her to keep trying, eventually using traditional remedies such as Reiki and acupuncture.

© WireImage Hannah won't be at this year's Olivier Awards

She told the publication: "When I was told I couldn't have children, I realised how precious it is to be blessed with a child. I was lucky and I managed to conceive naturally – children come to people in all different ways – but without a doubt my greatest achievement is bringing my magnificent daughter into the world."

It's clear that Hannah and Kitty have a strong bond and when Hannah was on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards, she held a cardboard clutch bag that had been designed by her daughter. "My daughter wanted to contribute, so she's made me a bag," the star told reporters on the red carpet.

© Getty Images Hannah carried a bag desgined by her daughter

Hannah often goes for roles in order to stay close to Kitty, and once revealed that she keeps her 2021 Emmy Award in her daughter's bedroom to remind her that "her mummy will only ever be away when it's for a really, blooming good reason".

Kitty's health

At the age of three, Kitty was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura or HSP. The condition is an autoimmune illness that can cause inflammation and bleeding within small blood vessels. It can result in sore joints and rashes.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star was worried about her daughter's health

"I can talk about it now but I couldn't for a very long time," Hannah said. "She was in the hospital for a while with them not knowing what it was."

Photos

See some of Hannah's sweetest moments with her daughter below…

© Instagram Easter memories Hannah shared this sweet photo of her daughter and partner Gianluca during Easter celebrations. The pair walked hand in hand with Gianluca in the festive spirit with his bunny ears.



© Instagram Cyprus holiday Hannah shared this sweet photo of the pair walking together during a trip to Cyprus zoo.



© Instagram Frozen Like many young girls, it appears that Kitty is a quite a fan of Frozen! Hannah was joined by ice queen Elsa as she walked with her daughter.



© Instagram All better Hannah shared this sweet photo of her daughter and grandfather at a lake after Kitty recovered from her HSP. "All better," the actress shared.



© Instagram Carrying the scooter Kitty cheekily made her grandfather carry her scooter when they explored around the lakes.



© Instagram Zoo trip Hannah and Kitty had the time of their lives during their adventure as they got to feed a giraffe at the zoo. How sweet!

