Georgia Tennant leaves fans divided as she shares rare photos of daughter Olive for special reason

Georgia Tennant had a reason to celebrate on Saturday as the former Doctor Who star's eldest daughter, Olive, marked her 14th birthday.

The mother-of-five took to social media to share an insight into the birthday girl's celebrations, which included a meal out with the family. A golden set of balloons and writing at the restaurant read: "Slay queen, you're 14!"

© Instagram Olive marked her 14th birthday

Other snaps saw the 14-year-old pose as she spent time with her mother and father, while a sweet image showed her laughing alongside her dad.

Georgia showcased her gnature brand of humour in her caption, as she joked: "Happy 14th Birthday OT. I could say endlessly nice things about you, but I think the greatest compliment is that our first collab was so successful, we did it another 3 times. Have the best day, you deserve it all."

© Instagram David has a close bond with his eldest daughter

The doting mother signed off the caption with an olive and pink heart emoji.

While the comments were filled with supportive fans, including Doctor Who creator Russell T Davies, wishing the youngster a happy birthday, some were divided over which of her parents she resembled more.

One said: "How much she resembles her dad, happy birthday!" while a second added: "Happy birthday Olive! Gosh, she looks just like her dad, many blessings and many happy returns from Italy!"

Meanwhile, a third mused: "Happy birthday! Gosh, she is so like you!" while a fourth commented: "Happy birthday gorgeous girl!! Looks just like her mum," but a fifth posted: "How can one child be the absolute perfect mix of mum and dad?"

Other family birthdays

It's not just Olive who marked her birthday this week, as Georgia's eldest child, son Ty, turned 23 on Thursday.

Marking the occasion, the TV star uploaded a pair of throwback snapshots, including an adorable picture from Ty's childhood, as well as a more recent picture that showed Ty posing at home in a charcoal-grey T-shirt.

© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram Georgia's eldest son also marked his birthday this week

In her caption, Georgia revealed the milestone moment would be bittersweet this year, seeing as the mother-son duo would not be celebrating together in person.

Captioning her update, Georgia wrote: "23 years ago, you episiotomy'd your way out of me, and you've been anything but a pain in the [expletive] since. First birthday not spent with you, but celebrating you from afar. Happy Birthday darling boy. I love you infinity xx @ty__tennant."

© Instagram Georgia and David also share three other children

Alongside Ty and Olive, Georgia is also a mum to Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie.