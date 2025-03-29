Amanda Owen's rarely-seen son Sid is his mum's double in new photo – fans react

Amanda Owen regularly shares insights into her life on Ravenseat Farm, including the highs and the lows. This week, she experienced a mix of emotions.

During an adventure with her son Sid to reclaim a broken-down tractor, Sid expressed a lack of optimism that the mother-son duo would be able to repair the vehicle, which had gotten stuck in mud. However, Amanda was hopeful that they would be able to rescue the stricken vehicle, with the mother-of-nine revealing that they had successfully recovered it.

"After getting the sinking feeling from being seriously bogged down, we are officially back on track," she captioned the photo.

The television star also shared a stunning photo of herself alongside her son, with the youngster's hair almost identical to his mother's. Sid made sure to wear a high-visibility jacket during his trip with his mum.

© Instagram Sid looked just like his famous mum

Fans were quick to offer their support over the images, as one said: "You're an inspiration to women and young girls," while a second added: "Sid is looking so grown-up now and so much like Reuben. Lovely children."

A third commented: "Well done Sid, you're growing up so quickly @yorkshireshepherdess, beautiful picture of you and Sid together."

© Instagram The duo went to recover a tractor

Sid, sometimes known as Sidney, is an aspiring farmer just like his parents, and he is training his very own sheepdog and looks after a whole flock of sheep. Beyond this, Sid has a penchant for collecting unusual finds on the farm, including fossils, pebbles, and clay artefacts.

A farming family

Given that they've grown up on the family farm, Amanda's nine children have farming flowing through their veins.

The star's eldest child, Reuben, recently revealed on a podcast that he plans to run his own farm in the future. "My ultimate goal, once I have enough diggers going, is to have my own farm around here," he admitted on the Farmer's Guardian.

© Instagram Amanda's eldest son is also a proud farmer

"I definitely want to carry on farming, and I appreciate it more since I have not been around the farm as much."

Speaking about the dales and the family farm, Ravenseat, he said: "It is lovely; it is the place I want to be."

© Channel 5 Reuben Owen in Reuben: Life in the Dales

However, he joked that he wouldn't be too far away from the family farm due to his father, Clive. "Dad still drags me back home," he quipped.