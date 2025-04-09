Princess Lilibet's big change at home amid dad Harry's 5,000 mile absence

While Prince Harry's away, Meghan and Lili will play.

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about how her daughter is constantly by her side while Meghan Markle works from home, and their youngest has even reached a milestone.

The Duke, 40, is currently in the UK attending court proceedings amid his private security appeal, while his wife, 43, and their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, are at home 5,000 miles away in Montecito, California.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan Markle is juggling family life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home while setting up As Ever, and her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder

In Meghan's new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, the mother-of-two opened up about juggling motherhood with growing her business empire at home, particularly while being a hands-on parent at milestone moments in her children's lives.

She went on to explain how growing her business while potty training Lilibet offers real perspective.

"I think what I do love the most about having young kids in this chapter, while I'm building, is the perspective that it brings.

"Because you're building something while your child's going through potty training."

© Instagram / @meghan The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about launching her own business while juggling home life in Montecito

She continued: "Both are just as important. It's like 'great, where's the Cheerios, well done!'

"And then you're championing your team 10 minutes later about something that is really high value for the world, but in your own world, that's super high value. And in her [Lilibet's] world, that's super high value."

© Getty Prince Harry meanwhile has been in the UK for his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he receives

Meghan Markle's motherly bond with Lilibet at home

Meghan also explained that her and Harry's daughter only goes to pre-school in the mornings, so the three-year-old is lucky to get plenty of time with her mother at home.

"I don't leave the house to go to an office. My office is here. So oftentimes, I mean, Lili still naps.

"She gets picked up early, and she naps, and she only has a half day in preschool. So if she wakes up and she wants to find me, she knows where to find me," she said.

© Instagram Meghan Markle's home in Montecito is stunning

"Even if my door is closed to the office, she'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives.

"I wouldn't have it any other way. I don't wanna miss those moments. I don't wanna miss pick up if I don't have to."

Meanwhile, at the same time as launching her new podcast endeavour, she's also launched her new product range, As Ever, which sold out completely online.

Like many business-minded individuals will know, launching the business was "all-consuming" for the Duchess.

"Launching a business can be so overwhelming," Meghan shared with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the CEO of Bumble Dating App. "Even with the best of teams, it will keep you up at night, because every single decision – every microdetail – in that moment feels monumental."