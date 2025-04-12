Jarvis Cocker's son Albert is basically his clone – here's the photos

Jarvis Cocker has preferred to live much of his life out of the spotlight, despite the legions of fans that fronting Pulp has brought him.

As such, the 61-year-old has kept his family life away from the cameras, although on the rare occasions that we have seen him with his son, Albert, who is now 22, the pair look like clones, with Albert inheriting much of his father's signature look. He's even followed in his father's musical footsteps, releasing his own tracks.

© David McHugh/Shutterstock Albert has been his father's mirror image for years

Jarvis got his son into music at an early age, and when Albert was just four, the pair headed to Latitude Music Festival. Despite his young age, Albert was already taking after his father, both with their floppy hair and glasses.

Years later, the pair attended the premiere of Fantastic Mr Fox, and again, Albert appeared to be his father's mini-me. As Jarvis carried his young son, the similarities between the pair were striking.

© James Curley/Shutterstock Jarvis and Albert are so alike

Judging from social media posts from the young musician, it also appears that he's inherited his father's impressive height. Jarvis stands at an impressive 6'1, and standing next to a telephone box in London, Albert seemed to be matching his father.

The Pulp star doesn't often share photos of his son, however, when Albert marked his 18th birthday in 2021, he posted a sepia-toned photo of the pair together. Albert, who was a baby in the photo, was already mimicking his dad, adopting a similar pose on his face.

Albert has inherited his father's looks and height View post on Instagram

The proud dad wrote: "The smaller of the two people in this photograph is eighteen today. Wow."

Speaking to the Guardian in 2019, Jarvis admitted: "I do feel like becoming a father has had a fundamental and profound effect on me."

Albert copied his dad's mannerisms View post on Instagram

He added that he wanted to be a hands-on dad and would sometimes bring Albert with him to a gig, with the youngster having an unusual sleeping situation. Jarvis revealed that Albert would be sleeping in a guitar case "backstage while we did a show, because we forgot to bring a crib.

"I think it's good for kids to see what you do in your own life, to involve them in it."

© Redferns The star is the frontman of Pulp

Speaking about looking after Albert in his youth, he said: "I remember the first time I took my son to a crèche. I only had two hours before I had to pick him up again, but I just thought, 'What the [expletive] am I gonna do now?’

"I was just so used to walking around with him in a pushchair going, 'Ooh, now he’s hungry. Ooh now he’s crapped himself.'"