Daley Thompson's famous sports star son – who's coming for his Olympic title

Daley Thompson made quite the impression when he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday evening.
However, the Olympic star isn't the only sportsman in his family. As well as his son Alex Crayton, who plays professional rugby, his other son, Elliot Thompson, is also following in his father's footsteps by competing in the decathlon.
Daley is one of Britain's most highly decorated athletes, winning gold at the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games, and winning a further six gold medals at the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games.
Elliot is hoping to challenge his father's double Olympic gold record, and the 32-year-old has already achieved a world title after taking up the sport at 24. The star was the national champion at the 2022 British Athletics Championships, 46 years after Daley won his first British title.
Despite sharing a similar sporting passion, Elliot was initially unaware of his father's sporting glory, with Daley having given away his medals. "I knew he did the decathlon, but that was probably about it," Elliot told the Telegraph in 2022.
"I don't think I realised the gravity of what he did until I was a lot older."
Speaking of his son's sporting achievements, Daley said: "I didn't like it when he won the British title and all the headlines said my son had won it 46 years after me. That's a long time. I didn't even remember winning it!
"I watched him win on the telly with my other son and we were both shouting and crying. The best thing as a parent is when your kids have goals and are focused - you know that whatever happens, they are going to be successful, because those are the fundamental things that really matter."
Other children
Daley shares Elliot with his first wife, Patricia Quinlan, with the pair also being parents to Rachel and Austin. The sports star also has two kids with ex-girlfriend, Lisa Clayton, those being Alex and Aaron.
The star's daughter was born 12 months prematurely, and reflecting on the experience with the Independent in 2008, he said although it was a "brilliant experience," it's not something "you'd necessarily want to go through".
Speaking to the Telegraph in 2025, the star revealed that he still regularly trains with his youngest sons. He told the publication: "I still train five or six days a week, sometimes with my youngest kids, Alex, 22, and Aaron, 17 – or at least they train and I jog after them. I'm still competitive, but I'm in control of it."
He then joked: "I have to find little things I can beat my children at because I'm now the shortest person in my family – even my 17-year-old is 6ft 2in – and my boys are stronger than me. I still wrestle them – and I play dirty."