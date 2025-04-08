Does Eddie Murphy have a relationship with his child Angel today? All we know

Eddie Murphy is a dad to ten children.

The Coming to America actor first became a dad when he welcomed his first son, Eric Murphy, in 1989, with Paulette McNeely, though little is known about their relationship. The same year, he welcomed his first daughter, Bria Murphy, whose mom is Nicole Mitchell.

Among the comedian's ten children is his child with Melanie Brown — aka Spice Girl Mel B — Angel, who was born in 2007, and just celebrated their milestone 18th birthday.

© Getty Images Eddie with his fiancée Paige Butcher and daughters Bria, Shayne and Bella

Eddie's relationship with Mel

Mel and Eddie started dating in 2006, though they broke up around December of that year, three months before Angel was born.

As a result, a bitter custody battle ensued, during which Mel filed a paternity suit against Murphy to legally establish that he was the father, and accused him of not paying for child support.

Eddie had initially questioned whether he was the father, and took a paternity test to determine as such some months after Angel's birth. Speaking with Essence at the time, Mel said the pregnancy was planned and that the two had discussed getting married after the birth. "This wasn't some random, 'Oops I fell over and I'm pregnant.' I don't live my life like that," she said.

© Instagram Mel shared photos of Angel in honor of their 18th birthday

Eddie's relationship with Angel

Though Eddie keeps details of his personal life largely private, he is reportedly on good terms with both Mel and Angel.

He allegedly communicates with Mel largely through his mom, however he does have a relationship with Angel, who has joined him on several family vacations and Eddie reportedly reinforces them having a relationship with their nine siblings.

© Instagram Angel was born on April 3, 2007

Angel turns 18

In honor of Angel's special day, April 3, the "Spice Up Your Life" singer took to Instagram and shared a round of rare photos with the 18-year-old, along with a touching tribute.

The first photo was of Angel as a baby, and more followed of them all grown up, including one featuring Sofia Vergara, with whom Mel is currently filming America's Got Talent.

© Jon Kopaloff Mel with Angel in 2016

She wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ANGEL!!! I cannot believe you're 18. You are so special and so bright and so talented!!" adding: "I couldn't be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but you'll forever be my babyyyy. I [hope] you keep chasing [your] dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been my Angel. Love you always."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Happy birthday Angel! I remember you as a tiny one and now [you are] all grown up!" as others followed suit with: "Hope you all have the most amazing day celebrating Angel's special day! Such a beautiful family, enjoy celebrating together," and: "Happy birthday Angel! You are such a ray of sunshine," as well as: "Happy birthday Angel, you have the best mum in the world."