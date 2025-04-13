Joanna Gaines is emotional as she shares bittersweet 'last' in family update 

Joanna Gaines is a doting mom-of-five, and often shares snippets of her family life on social media.

Over the weekend, the Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share footage from her stunning home, where she panned in on some beautiful bouquets of flowers she had made for three of her children ahead of their prom.

She explained in the caption that it was a bittersweet occasion for Ella, 18, as it was her very last one before heading off to college.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines prepared for 3 of her children's proms

Growing up fast

The HGTV star wrote in the caption: "Three of our kiddos going to prom this weekend. Garden flowers blooming just in time! This will be the first prom for one, and the last prom for another." She accompanied the message with a tear-filled emoji face.

Joanna's other children Duke, 16, and Emmie, 15, were also attending prom. And while it was the last for Ella, Emmie was going for the very first time.

© Instagram Joanna Gaines revealed it was her daughter Ella's very last prom before graduating

Fans in the comments section could relate to the sentimental post, with one writing: "How can this be, Ella is growing up so fast!" while another wrote: "The grow up fast:) what a fun season!" A third added: "Yay and [sad emoji face]."

Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines are also parents to oldest son Drake, 20, and six-year-old son Crew. The devoted mom recently opened up about her dread at the thought of Ella flying the nest later in the year.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines' children are growing up fast

Talking to People, she said: "How do I prepare my own heart for it? It's like you're losing the one that you go on the weekends to get coffee with and shop at the antique stores. I'm like, 'Where's my friend going?'"

Making memories to last forever

Knowing that her children are growing up quickly and won't be living at home forever, Joanna went on to tell the publication that she was making a "conscious decision" to create special memories with her family while they are all together.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip are parents to five children

Joanna and Chip also document their family life in their Magnolia Journal. In the Spring 2025 issue released in February, the mom-of-five wrote about finding "balance" in the "chaos" of her busy family life.

She explained: "I no longer buy the idea that rigidity leads to peace or deep fulfillment. In my experience, balance can often look like staying still because you're too afraid to take on more. Too afraid to drop something. Too afraid to tip over. And that's just not the way I want my world to go on spinning."

© Photo: Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines' children at home in Waco

She added: "As I'm wrestling with the idea of balance, I've started to wonder if the most important thing isn't actually what we're holding, or how well or how equally we're holding it. What if the most important things are those holding us up? The things keeping us steady."

The star concluded: "I now believe it's the things that keep me steady that will move me forward, which for me looks like belief that runs deep. It looks like time spent taking in beauty. Good connection with the people closest to me. It's being true to how I'm built, meaning I won't give myself a hard time for working a long day as long as I also make time for a moment of sheer delight."