Joanna Gaines looks so striking in figure-hugging dress for extra special date night with husband Chip Gaines
Joanna Gaines looks so striking in figure-hugging dress for extra special date night with husband Chip Gaines

The Magnolia founders stepped out for the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala & Golf Classic

2 minutes ago
TV personalities Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines pose together backstage on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
Online News WriterNew York
Joanna Gaines may spend her days renovating houses or tending to her five children, but she sure does know how to dress up.

The Magnolia founder left the construction hat at home for her latest date night – with a cause – out with husband Chip Gaines, and looked fabulous while doing so.

Joanna took to Instagram on Monday and shared a round of photos from the couple's outing to the Tim Tebow Foundation's Celebrity Gala and Golf Classic over the weekend, an event honoring the charity's mission "to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

In photos from the special night, the former HGTV star appears glowing in a strapless, kelly green dress with a folded neckline detail, and has her signature dark hair styled in long, cascading waves.

Meanwhile, her husband Chip looks as dapper as she looks chic, sporting a textured gray jacket layered over a classic white button-down, paired with dark blue jeans.

Joanna shared several photos from the weekend, including a pic posing with Tim Tebow's wife Demi-Leigh Tebow, and another one wearing her husband's jacket, eating at what appears to be a diner with friends after the night out.

The couple also participated in the foundation's golf game, and posed for more pictures with some of the people it has supported through the years.

"We had an incredible time at the @timtebowfoundation Gala and Golf Classic this past weekend. So proud of the amazing work @timtebow @demitebow and the @timtebowfoundation are doing," Joanna wrote in her caption.

Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram April 2024 with her husband Chip Gaines at the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala & Golf Classic© Instagram

Tim, who was previously a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and other NFL teams, created his foundation in 2011. It contributes to various charitable initiatives, including orphan care and prevention, serving those with special needs, anti human trafficking and child exploitation efforts, and more.

Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram April 2024 with Demi-Leigh Tebow at the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala & Golf Classic© Instagram

In his own Instagram post about the annual event, he wrote: "This weekend is always so special. Named the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala & Golf Classic, but honestly so much more than that. It's a movement of faith, hope and love," adding: "After 13 years, it's incredible and humbling to see what God has done with this willing group of people, so many who come year after year when they could be anywhere in the world."

"Thank you to our donor family, all of our celebrity friends, and the TTF team for another weekend that I believe will be a catalyst for love all over the world… until all are celebrated, until all are free, and until all are loved. Thank you, Lord… for your favor, your guidance, your love, and that you allow us to be a part of this!"

