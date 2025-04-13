Today's Dylan Dreyer reveals frightening parenting experience with son Rusty during recent NYC outing 

Dylan Dreyer is an incredible mom and fans adore the fact she's open about the ups and downs of parenting three young boys.

In a recent backstage video - taken during her trip to Miami with the Third Hour - Dylan answered a series of questions while on board the MSC World America cruise ship.

The Today Show favorite got real when she was asked about a "real mom moment" that she'd had that week. Dylan replied: "I lost Rusty at the Museum of Ice Cream!!"

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer revealed her frightening parenting moment

Luckily, she was soon reunited with the three-year-old, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera. She is also mom to Calvin, eight, and Oliver, five.

Dylan's children often appear on her social media pages and she often shares insights into her life as a busy working mom. She adores cooking with her children, and Calvin in particular has inherited this interest, and from a young age has appeared on a Today Show segment with Dylan called "Cooking with Cal".

© Instagram Dylan lost her youngest son Rusty during a recent outing in NYC

The star is also incredibly upbeat and has a great outlook on life. During a segment on the Third Hour in December, she spoke about the importance of making every weekend count.

During a discussion with co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, about the idea of treating weekends like vacation days, the Misty the Cloud author admitted that she already did. "I feel like I kind of do that. Weekends is when we make a big breakfast, there are sports and stuff but we will watch movies, we might do popcorn for dinner. They are very unscheduled," she said.

Dylan with her youngest son

She then went on to confess: "I never do errands on the weekends." "Ever?!" Sheinelle exclaimed, to which Dylan replied: "Never."

Dylan and Brian live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan during the week, to be close to their jobs at NBC. The couple also spend a lot of their time at their vacation home by the beach just outside of the city, which offers plenty of room for their sons to run around and play.

© Instagram The Today Show star's three sons at their vacation home

The mother-of-three has had a busy year so far, which has seen her travel a lot for work. She's been to New Orleans, Miami, and recently France - where she went to see the MSC World America just after it was completed.

Her co-star Al recently joked that as a result of Dylan's traveling, her children were now calling their aunt "mommy" instead of her. "When Dylan gets back she has to unpack and then repack for the next one," he said during a recent show.

© NBC Dylan at work on the Today Show

"Dylan actually travelled to France last month…where they were putting the finishing touches on the ship." He then went on to reveal how Dylan's constant work travels have disrupted her family life as she spent time away from her kids. "In fact, Dylan's kids are calling her aunt mommy," he joked.