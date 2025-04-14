Travis Kelce's mom Donna drops huge baby news hint for her son and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's mom Donna has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest online interaction, sparking fresh speculation about a possible baby on the way for her youngest son and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Just days after becoming a grandmother for the fourth time, Donna reshared a heartwarming video clip of Jason Kelce introducing his newborn daughter Finnley Anne to Travis over FaceTime during the latest recording of their New Heights podcast.

Jason and his wife Kylie welcomed baby Finnley earlier this month, and the touching moment of Travis meeting his newest niece melted hearts across the internet.

© Getty Images Did Donna just give away telling baby news?

Fans were quick to comment on Donna’s Facebook post, and one message in particular sent Swifties into overdrive. "Trav's going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason!"' one friend wrote. Donna responded with a simple red heart emoji, but that was all it took for speculation to soar.

She replied to every congratulatory message with the same sweet emoji, but for many, it was that nod to Travis’s potential as a future dad that stood out. Could there be more big news to come from the couple?

© Wondery Still from New Heights episode April 2 of Jason Kelce introducing Travis Kelce to his new niece Finnley

Since Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023, their relationship has captivated the world. From her cheering him on beside Donna at Arrowhead Stadium to his whirlwind visits to her international Eras Tour stops, their romance has unfolded like a real-life fairy tale.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been enjoying some off-season downtime, fans have noticed that both he and Taylor have kept a relatively low profile in recent weeks. With no NFL games to play and Taylor’s tour between dates, speculation about what the couple might be planning next has only intensified.

© Getty Images Could Tayvis be expecting soon?

Over the weekend, Travis was spotted on a football field mentoring a group of high school athletes, looking relaxed and cheerful.

Meanwhile, Taylor has reportedly been enjoying some quiet time in the studio and with close friends. But behind the scenes, are the couple planning for something even more meaningful?

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman certainly thinks so. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Inbaal shared her prediction that the stars are perfectly aligned for big family news next summer. "August 2025 is a time for love for the glamorous couple," she revealed. "Venus, which is the ruling planet of Libra, will be in the family-minded sign of Cancer between 31 July and 25 August."

© GC Images Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023

And that's not all. "Jupiter, which is the ruling planet of Sagittarius, is also in Cancer during those dates, as well as before and after," she added. "Those dates will see Taylor and Travis focusing on their beloved families, as well as thinking of their future family. Baby news will soon arrive."

Travis and Taylor are both 35 and have been inseparable since making their relationship public in September 2023. The 12-time Grammy winner confirmed their romance by attending a Chiefs game and sitting next to Donna in the VIP box, a moment that instantly went viral.

Since then, Taylor has become a regular at Kansas City games, while Travis has shown his unwavering support by joining Taylor across the globe. From cheering her on in Australia to joining her for a cameo at her London show during the performance of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," Travis has fully embraced Taylor’s world.

Earlier this year, Travis was rumored to be considering retirement after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but in a candid moment, he revealed he wasn't ready to say goodbye to football just yet.

"I love playing, I still feel like I can play it at a high level," he said. "And possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don’t think it was my best outing. I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them. I just want to give it a good run."