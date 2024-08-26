Taylor Swift on having a baby — her mixed feelings about being a mom

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to pick up steam, with the couple most recently seen reuniting at her Rhode Island home while on break from the Eras Tour.

The couple have been together for about a year now, and in that time have gotten incredibly close, frequently showing up to support one another for major events, whether it's sold-out shows or victory lap Super Bowls.

Speculation has started ramping up on whether the pair are ready to settle down and start a family, as many have reported that they are seriously thinking about tying the knot and trying for babies.

Recommended video You may also like Taylor Swift - Her Relationship Timeline

However, regardless of what their thoughts on the matter really are (while recognizing that it is still fully their own decision to make), the pop icon has spoken in the past about her thoughts on potentially building a family of her own.

Read more to learn about some of Taylor's previous comments about having a baby, and why she's had mixed feelings so far…

Why Taylor wants to have a baby

Back in 2010, the "Mean" singer told Us Weekly (per MTV): "Oh, well, kids, yes! Later in life, definitely. I'd love to get to a place where I could do what my mom did."

© Getty Images "I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four," Taylor shared when she was still in her early 20s

However, she added that while she was keen, she wanted to reassess the situation once she was older. "But let's say I'm 30 and still touring: I wouldn't want to have a family, because I couldn't balance it. But I really have no idea about the future. It's so unexpected. Trust me!"

MORE: Taylor Swift's awe-inspiring goddess necklace is making us want one, too

In 2012, she told Marie Claire (per Capital FM): "I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me."

© Getty Images She is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce

It's worth also adding, in her song song "But Daddy I Love Him" from The Tortured Poets Department, she does have a lyric when she screams "I'm having his baby," but then jokes right after "No I'm not, but you should see your faces." Speaking of…

Why Taylor doesn't want to have a baby

While Taylor has fondly spoken about having a family to call her own, she's also conceded that imagining her whirlwind life with kids has been tricky, particularly given her extensive touring and work schedule (even before Eras was a thing!).

MORE: Taylor Swift's unearthed comments about Blake Lively amid It Ends With Us drama

Case in point, back in 2014, while still in her 20s, the star confessed to InStyle (per Daily Mail): "I don't know if I'll have kids. It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies."

© Instagram She is a doting cat mom of three, however

In 2019, however, when speaking with German publication Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the singer shut down a question asked about whether she was thinking of kids ahead of turning 30 later that year.

MORE: Travis Kelce's major change to appearance for girlfriend Taylor Swift

"I don't really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I'm not going to answer that now," Taylor stated, before describing her feelings about hitting the milestone age, talking of making "mistakes" and learning to try and fail.

© Getty Images "It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life"

"I definitely plan to try things out and and fail in my thirties as well," Taylor added. "But I expect that in our thirties we feel a little bit better about who we are."