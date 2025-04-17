Naomi Watts 'beaming' as she unveils daughter Kai's latest gig — wait til you see her transformation

Naomi Watts couldn't be more proud of her daughter Kai, and her burgeoning modeling career.

Though the Mulholland Drive actress raised her kids largely out of the public eye, in recent months, Kai has stepped out onto the spotlight, both attending fashion shows with her famous mom — and modeling in them herself.

In addition to the budding model, the Shoreham native is also a mom to son Sasha, 17, both of whom she shares with ex Liev Schreiber, who she was with from 2005 to 2016. She has since married Billy Crudup.

© Instagram Naomi on the set of Kai's photo shoot

This week, Naomi took to Instagram and gave Kai a well-deserved shout-out, highlighting her latest campaign for Valentino, for which she has previously worked catwalks.

The campaign was led by the house's new creative director Alessandro Michele, formerly of Gucci, and photographed by Glen Luchford.

The first photo the doting mom posted sees Kai with her honey blonde hair styled into a middle part and she has bleached eyebrows, plus she is wearing a black crop top with dangling beads and a blue bow in the center, paired with light blue genes and a black belt.

Other photos see Kai looking cool as ever posing with Alessandro himself, plus Naomi also shared a photo revealing that ever the supportive mom, she made sure to be on set when the campaign was shot.

"Congratulations @kaischreiberrr — so exciting!!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "@alessandro_michele your vision is spectacularly poetic," and that she is "beaming with pride."

© Getty Images Kai is already towering over her mom

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Julianne Moore herself writing: "Beautiful!! Congratulations."

© Getty Images Naomi's two kids

Others followed suit with: "This is incredible. And stunning! Smiling ear to ear," and: "An ethereal, stunning beauty," as well as: "This is so so cool," plus another one of her followers also commented: "This is so incredible."

© WireImage The actress with her son Sasha

Kai herself also shared the photos to her own Instagram page, and wrote: "I am endlessly grateful for this campaign and everyone on the team," and her mom commented: "Love this so much. Pure poetry."

Though the 16-year-old, who is signed to IMG Models, is Naomi and Liev's youngest, she is now an older sister to her dad's daughter Hazel Bee, who was born in August 2023, and who he shares with Taylor Neisen. The couple started dating in 2017 and tied the knot a month before welcoming their first baby together.