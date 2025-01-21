Naomi Watts' teens Kai and Sasha 'completely grossed out' by famous mom — here's why

Naomi Watts is getting candid about all aspects of her life in her newly released book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause, a candid look inside her journey with menopause.

In the release, the actress, 56, writes about her menopause diagnosis at the very young age of 36, her experiences with husband Billy Crudup, and her life as a mom to two teens.

Naomi and her longtime former partner Liev Schreiber welcomed two children together, 17-year-old Sasha and 16-year-old Kai, both of whom are entering the spotlight as well (she is also a stepmom to Billy's son William Atticus Parker).

As it turns out, there's almost nothing off-limits between the Feud star and her kids, even when one of them discovered her vibrator on her bed. "Yeah, it was embarrassing for my teenager and me. But it wasn't so surprising," she told People.

She explained that her kids were used to discussing subjects usually considered taboo openly and honestly, and that even extends to their mom's sexuality and body. "I think there are moments where they're completely grossed out, and there are moments where they're like, 'Rock on Mom,'" she proudly admitted.

The Mulholland Drive star will soon be heading on a nationwide book tour to promote her new release and share her experiences with menopause and finding community with other women dealing with the same.

The actress previously spoke with HELLO! about her journey, explaining: "Going through menopause at such a young age was not easy, especially during a time when there was so little information available about it. Mood swings, night sweats, and migraines…I was feeling like I was spiraling out of control."

However, after learning to give herself grace and finding the right kind of help and resources, Naomi was able to survive a "challenging period of adjustment," adding: "Going through this journey led me to a deeper understanding of myself, and I came out on the other side feeling more authentically me."

"A lot of freedom came in the self-acknowledgement. I had those voices in the back of my mind reminding me how old women are let out to pasture, but there was a lure to this desire to be authentic, to crawl from behind the invisible wall and just acknowledge for myself something that everyone could have probably guessed."

The English actress also mentioned how she didn't feel the menopausal experience had been "adequately portrayed" on the big screen yet, and she wanted to make that right.

"It's a side comment here or there, barely even a secondary plot line, but menopause can consume a significant portion of a woman's life — [for] some people it can last over a decade. How is that not worth writing stories about?" she noted.

"So many things can happen in a woman's life during this time; caring for elderly parents, an emptying nest, a divorce, a career shift, getting back into the work force. High stakes! All great fodder for meaningful and rich storytelling," she continued, teasing: "Watch this space!"