Naomi Watts reunites with ex Liev Schreiber to celebrate towering son Sasha, 16

It looks like exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have gotten co-parenting down pat, evidenced by new photos shared by the actress on social media.

The couple were together from 2005 to 2016, welcoming 15-year-old Kai in December 2008, and 16-year-old Sasha in July 2007. Naomi is now married to Billy Crudup, while Liev is married to Taylor Neisen.

The actress, 55, and her ex, 56, got together over the weekend for a celebration for Sasha, although didn't specify what it was for. She shared a sweet selfie of the trio on her Instagram Stories.

It looked like Sasha had definitely inherited his dad's striking good looks and his mom's smile and hair, and he towered over his parents in the sun-soaked snap.

"So proud of you," Naomi captioned the photo, then including another selfie of the three at a restaurant together. Based on Sasha's outfit, it seems like they'd returned from a game of some kind.

Naomi is also a step-mom to her husband Billy's son William Atticus Parker, 20, shared with ex Mary Louise Parker. Liev and his wife Taylor welcomed their daughter Hazel, now ten months old, last August.

When Sasha turned 16 last year, the Mulholland Drive star shared the sweetest tribute to him and included a carousel of pictures and memories. "Happy 16th to my darling boy. I cannot believe how fast this happened?!"

"Beyond proud of the young man you've become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul. So lucky I get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though I know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!!"

Naomi and Liev have spoken about maintaining a close and healthy relationship as co-parents, and thanks to the amicable bonds between their new spouses as well, they've certainly all become one happy modern family.

In a 2019 interview with Net-A-Porter, the Feud actress spoke about keeping that going while parenting their two children with her ex. "We're doing things very differently," she said.

She comments that they've been able to find a good middle ground since their separation. "I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

Naomi even jokingly referred to Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's "conscious uncoupling" as a model for their relationship. "Now that's what everyone wants to aim for — [Gwyneth] was super ahead of the curve."

Kate & Leopold actor Liev expressed the same in an interview with Sunday Today in 2018, expressing how he and Naomi would always be partners who "genuinely really care about each other."

He stressed how important it was to set a good example for their children and create a stable home. "It's important to support each other, it's really important." Liev recalled making a quip about their mom, and he gushed how "their eyes light up when I talk about her."

The actor continued: "You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that."