All Creatures Great and Small star celebrates baby joy: 'My dream came true'

Congratulations are in order for Rachel Shenton as the All Creatures Great and Small star has become a first-time mum alongside her husband, Chris Overton.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with a black-and-white photo of the tot's feet. The star confirmed that her bundle of joy had arrived on 9 April as she penned: "On the 09.04.2025 my dream came true… Welcome to the world Orson Wilde Overton… Our hearts are yours.

© Instagram Rachel was overjoyed to welcomed her son into the world

"The biggest thank you to the brilliant midwives and doctors at Royal Stoke maternity Unit. Orson came along earlier than expected…so we needed to stay in hospital for a while and we couldn't have wished for better care and support."

The comments were immediately flooded with supportive friends as Kirsty Gallacher posted: "I am SO happy for you, over the moon in fact. This is the best news ever. Enjoy the new born bubble. I'm sending you all so much love."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Rachel was thrilled to become a mum

A second added: "Huge congrats to you, also he's an Aries so this is extra marvellous," and a third posted: "Huge congratulations to you and Chris. Your hearts will always be brimming over with love. Welcome to the world Orson."

Rachel's private life

Rachel is married to Chris Overton, 34, who is an actor himself having starred in DCI Banks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and more.

The pair, who wed in 2018 after meeting in 2010, even enjoyed a joint celebration when a project they worked on together was nominated for an Oscar. The couple flew out to Los Angeles to attend the 2018 Academy Awards where they were named winners of the Oscar for Live Action Short Film.

© Rachel Shenton/Instagram Rachel shares her son with husband Chris

Chris and Rachel's film, The Silent Child, follows a six-year-old deaf girl who lives a silent life before meeting a kind social worker. While Rachel wrote and starred in the short, Chris stepped behind the camera as director.

While Rachel will no doubt enjoy parenting her child, when she needs to, she can rely on her mother, Joy, who she shares an incredibly close bond with.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Rachel and Chris won an Oscar in 2018

Back in 2023, the actress celebrated her mother on Mother's Day, sharing a picture of the pair at a wedding together. Rachel simply said: "I love you Mamma."