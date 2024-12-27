Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebs who marked their first Christmas as parents – sweet photos from Olly Murs and Rosie Kelly Smith
Split image of Olly Murs and of Rosie Kelly Smith feeding her baby© Getty Images / Shutterstock

Justin Bieber and Fleur East also welcomed children this year

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Christmas is a special time for families, but it's even more special when you mark your first as a parent.

This year, stars like Olly Murs, Rosie Kelly Smith and Ant McPartlin became parents for the first time and they lived through their young children as they got swept up in the magic of the holiday.

HELLO! brings you the sweetest photos of first-time parents as they mark Christmas with their little ones…

A baby in front of a Christmas tree© Instagram

Rosie Kelly Smith

Rosie became a mum for the first time in August when she welcomed her baby daughter, Billie. The first-time mum has shared plenty of snaps of her newborn and shared a new one for Christmas.

Billie was all wrapped up in a red onesie as she gazed at the mountain of presents and a Christmas tree that carried an ornament in the shape of a 'B'. Captioning the post, Rosie shared: "The most magical day for Billie's first Christmas, feeling very lucky. Hope everyone has had the best time."

Amelia Tank holding a baby and standing with Olly Murs outside their home© Instagram

Olly Murs

Olly and wife Amelia Tank welcomed their first child, a daughter named Madison, in April. For Madison's first Christmas, the family gathered outside in festive gear with Olly wearing a bright-red jumper.

Amelia meanwhile wore a Christmas tree jumper while Madison wore an adorable green outfit. "Simply having and wishing you all a wonderful Christmurstime," the singer wrote.

The presenter has a family tree inked on his shoulder

Ant McPartlin

Although Ant dotes on his stepchildren, the I'm a Celebrity presenter welcomed his first child this year. Ant shared the news back in May when he wrote: "Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

The star hasn't shared an insight into how he celebrated Christmas with his newborn son and family.

Fleur East drinking a drink with a baby on her lap© Instagram

Fleur East

Singer and It Takes Two presenter Fleur welcomed her daughter with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin in March.

Although Fleur didn't reveal how her daughter spent Christmas, the singer did upload a funny video where she played Santa Kofi arriving at her family home. Earlier in the month, she also shared a gorgeous video of herself in a satin red dress as she cradled her young child.

Justin and Hailey Bieber walking with their baby© Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey delighted their fans back in August when they confirmed the arrival of their first child. The A-list couple didn't share an insight into their Christmas celebrations, but last month they shared a sweet photo of them on a romantic walk with their newborn.

Emily Atack outside a restaurant pushing a buggy© Instagram

Emily Atack

Emily welcomed her son back in June and will no doubt have enjoyed making sure his first Christmas was special. The actress hasn't shared an insight into the family's celebrations.


A black dog in a Santa blanket© Instagram

Joanne Froggatt

Downton Abbey star Joanne became a first-time mum back in September. Joanne is yet to share a photo of her newborn, but the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her dog looking suitably festive, with a Santa Claus blanket keeping it warm.

A black-and-white photo of a baby© Instagram

Jack Grealish

Football star Jack became a dad for the first time back in October, sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of his newborn daughter. The Manchester City star hasn't shared any insights into his Christmas celebrations with the young girl.

