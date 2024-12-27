Celebs who marked their first Christmas as parents – sweet photos from Olly Murs and Rosie Kelly Smith

Christmas is a special time for families, but it's even more special when you mark your first as a parent.

This year, stars like Olly Murs, Rosie Kelly Smith and Ant McPartlin became parents for the first time and they lived through their young children as they got swept up in the magic of the holiday.

HELLO! brings you the sweetest photos of first-time parents as they mark Christmas with their little ones…

© Instagram Rosie Kelly Smith Rosie became a mum for the first time in August when she welcomed her baby daughter, Billie. The first-time mum has shared plenty of snaps of her newborn and shared a new one for Christmas. Billie was all wrapped up in a red onesie as she gazed at the mountain of presents and a Christmas tree that carried an ornament in the shape of a 'B'. Captioning the post, Rosie shared: "The most magical day for Billie's first Christmas, feeling very lucky. Hope everyone has had the best time."

© Instagram Olly Murs Olly and wife Amelia Tank welcomed their first child, a daughter named Madison, in April. For Madison's first Christmas, the family gathered outside in festive gear with Olly wearing a bright-red jumper. Amelia meanwhile wore a Christmas tree jumper while Madison wore an adorable green outfit. "Simply having and wishing you all a wonderful Christmurstime," the singer wrote.

Ant McPartlin Although Ant dotes on his stepchildren, the I'm a Celebrity presenter welcomed his first child this year. Ant shared the news back in May when he wrote: "Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!" The star hasn't shared an insight into how he celebrated Christmas with his newborn son and family.

© Instagram Fleur East Singer and It Takes Two presenter Fleur welcomed her daughter with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin in March. Although Fleur didn't reveal how her daughter spent Christmas, the singer did upload a funny video where she played Santa Kofi arriving at her family home. Earlier in the month, she also shared a gorgeous video of herself in a satin red dress as she cradled her young child.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber Justin and Hailey delighted their fans back in August when they confirmed the arrival of their first child. The A-list couple didn't share an insight into their Christmas celebrations, but last month they shared a sweet photo of them on a romantic walk with their newborn.



© Instagram Emily Atack Emily welcomed her son back in June and will no doubt have enjoyed making sure his first Christmas was special. The actress hasn't shared an insight into the family's celebrations.





© Instagram Joanne Froggatt Downton Abbey star Joanne became a first-time mum back in September. Joanne is yet to share a photo of her newborn, but the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her dog looking suitably festive, with a Santa Claus blanket keeping it warm.

