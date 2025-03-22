Michelle Keegan melts hearts with gorgeous photo of newborn daughter

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright welcomed their baby girl, Palma, earlier this month, and on Saturday, the new mum melted hearts with the sweetest snap of the tot.

Taking to her Instagram, the Our Girl star shared the cutest black-and-white snap of her baby girl's foot. Little Palma was lying on a mat as the doting mum captioned the snap: "Simply magic," finishing it off with a sparkling emoji.

Confirming her daughter's birth, the actress posted a black-and-white photo of her baby girl sleeping. Michelle penned: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

Unique name

Their daughter's name is a reference to one of the couple's favourite locales. According to Ancestry, the name Palma has Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, and southern Italian roots.

Mark and Michelle have made no secret of the fact that they adore spending time in Palma de Mallorca, located in the Balearic Islands.

The Brassic actress first shared the news that she was pregnant back in December 2024. Michelle and Mark shared a joint post on Instagram where they were seen on a beautiful sandy beach, located in Palma.

The expectant mother cradled her blossoming bump in a low-rise floaty white skirt and off-the-shoulder sweater, while Mark, who faced away from the camera, wore an off-white linen ensemble.

Mark's reaction

Following Palma's birth, Mark appeared on Olly Murs's Heart Radio breakfast show, where he lavished praise on his other half.

"Obviously, hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world," he said. "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had for what women had to go through."

Recalling the moment he held baby Palma in his arms for the first time, he said: "That moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional now thinking about it."

Mark explained: "I suppose everything else goes out the window and it's made me realise what life is all about. And, my little baby Palma, I love you so much and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

He concluded: "It's a very special feeling. I can't really put it into words. We've waited a little bit of time, we've chased our dreams and our careers and now we're here. We've got a baby."