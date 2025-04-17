Michelle Keegan almost lost for words as she shares 'adorable' picture of baby Palma

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have doted on their baby girl Palma since she arrived last month, including a lavish stay at the Corinthia.

On Thursday, the mum-of-one took to Instagram to share a precious photo of her young daughter, who was swaddled up in a personalised gown from the hotel. Palma lay in the white gown which carried the hotel's name in gold and her name in pink. The little girl's sweet face could just be made out in the photo, and she had a white pacifier as she dozed.

© Instagram Michelle was smitten with her young girl

Michelle couldn't help but gush over her daughter as the Ten Pound Poms star enthused: "This photo one more time because I cannot copeeeeeee with just how adorable the little robe is!!!"

She added: "Thank you so much @corinthialondon for always making it so special for us in every way. We are so grateful."

Recent photos

Michelle and Mark have shared several photos of their newborn since she arrived in March. In a recent photo, proud dad Mark was seen lying down in a bed wearing a beige dressing gown, with Palma splayed across his chest as he lovingly wrapped his arms around her.

© Instagram Mark shared that he was in his "dad era"

Her tiny hand was on his mouth as he bonded with his daughter, just weeks after her birth. "In my Dad era….trip away with my girls," he captioned the photos, evidently loving parenthood.

He also added a slew of snaps of their countryside getaway, featuring his smiling wife as well as a sunset bike ride the two embarked on as they adjusted to their new lives with Palma.

Unique name

According to Ancestry, the name Palma has Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, and southern Italian roots. The couple have made no secret of the fact that they adore spending time in Palma de Mallorca, located in the Balearic Islands.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter on March 6

In fact, it was on the golden shores of Palma where they had a pregnancy reveal shoot, in which Michelle looked ethereal in a white summery ensemble, and the beautiful beach served as a backdrop.