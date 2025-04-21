Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo of twins Max and Emme - see how they spent Easter

Jennifer Lopez is embracing motherhood in style this Easter, even from miles away. The multi-talented star marked the spring holiday with a heartfelt Instagram post, giving fans a glimpse into her celebrations while on the move.

The 55-year-old performer shared a carousel of sweet snaps that revealed how she stayed connected with her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, despite being apart.

"Grateful for FaceTime on days like today. Happy Easter from this working mama on the move!" Jennifer captioned the post, which quickly gathered thousands of likes and messages of support.

© Instagram Photo shared by Jennifer Lopez of her twins Max and Emme

In the first photo, the singer beams with joy as she chats with Max and Emme, who each appear in separate FaceTime windows.

Her face radiates pride and affection, capturing the emotion of a mother connecting with her children from afar.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez shares selfie during Easter celebrations

The other photos show Jennifer dressed in a festive pastel pink and green sweater, a playful pink bow in her hair and a purple beaded necklace that read "Happy Easter," completing her cheerful holiday look.

Although she didn’t share her exact location, reports suggest Jennifer was in Saudi Arabia over the weekend to headline a high-energy performance at the F1 Grand Prix.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme love switching up their looks

On stage, the superstar turned heads in a dazzling hot pink catsuit paired with oversized matching sunglasses, invisible heels and a silver clutch that glimmered under the lights.

Jennifer's parenting style

Despite her demanding schedule, Jennifer always finds ways to prioritise family. Just days before her performance overseas, she was spotted attending the Broadway premiere of Othello in New York City with her daughter Emme.

The pair looked radiant as they posed arm-in-arm for photographers, clearly enjoying their evening together. Jennifer later posted a candid moment from the night on Instagram, lovingly calling Emme the "best date ever."

Jennifer Lopez with her son Max

It’s this balance between globe-trotting performer and hands-on mum that continues to inspire fans around the world.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in late 2024, Jennifer opened up about her decision to step back last summer and focus solely on parenting. "I decided to take this summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done," she said. "It's not like me to do that."

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Lopez's tribute to her twins for their 17th birthday

Jennifer, who shares Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, has been vocal about the joys and challenges of raising teenagers while managing a high-profile career.