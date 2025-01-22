Celebrity blended families in photos: from Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner

Relationships come and go in Hollywood, but families remain steadfast, especially for these celebrity families!
Despite going through breakups and divorce, many A-listers continue to show up and support not only their kids, but also their former partners in the best way possible.
Here are some examples of the most beloved blended families in Hollywood, from Ben Affleck and his two ex-wives to the Kardashian clan…
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005-2018, and they welcomed Violet, Fin, and Samuel. From 2022-2025, he was then married to longtime love Jennifer Lopez, and became a stepfather to her twins Max and Emme.
Despite Ben's divorces, he and Garner maintain a close relationship as co-parents, and he also maintains a doting bond with his step-twins. JLo, meanwhile, is still very close with Ben's kids, especially Violet, and her family also shares a strong bond with her, as do all five kids.
The Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian welcomed three kids (Mason, Penelope and Reign) with ex-partner Scott Disick and son Rocky with now-husband Travis Barker. Kim Kardashian welcomed her four kids (North, Chicago, Psalm, Saint) with ex-husband Kanye West. Khloé Kardashian became a mom with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, welcoming kids Tatum and True.
Despite the separations, the exes maintain close ties with the family, particularly Tristan and Scott, who is very close with Khloé and her mom Kris Jenner. While Kanye is on the outs a bit more, he remains a loving dad to his four kids, and even collaborates professionally with oldest North.
Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, married from 1987-2000, welcomed daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah while together. Bruce is now married to Emma Heming Willis, and the two share daughters Mabel and Evelyn.
Demi and Bruce's daughters share strong bonds with both parents, plus stepmom Emma, and are also very close with their half sisters. The exes are still great friends, while Demi has been supportive of Bruce and Emma through his battle with frontotemporal dementia, with the entire blended family coming together to share a statement about his health.
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were married from 2003-2016, welcoming daughter Apple and son Moses. Since 2017, the former has been dating Dakota Johnson, and Gwyneth is now married to Brad Falchuk.
Gwyneth and Chris are still close friends, with the former attending Coldplay concerts with her kids to see him to this day. Gwyneth is also a loving stepmom to Brad's two kids, who are exactly Apple and Moses' ages. Dakota has also expressed her own love for Chris' two children, and is great friends with Gwyneth.
Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz
Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were married from 1987-1993, welcoming daughter Zoë Kravitz together. In 2017, she tied the knot with Jason Momoa, and they welcomed daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf before getting divorced in 2024.
Jason and Lenny are best friends, sharing a friendship ring and even riding motorcycles together. Zoë also maintains strong relationships with her half siblings, who've supported her at movie premieres, and both parents. Lisa even joined her daughter at ex Lenny's 60th birthday party in Paris last year.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson has three children: she welcomed oldest son Ryder with her first husband, Chris Robinson; she welcomed her son Bingham "Bing" with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy; she welcomed her youngest, daughter Rani, with now-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
Kate's three kids share a close sibling relationship, and her entire famous family dotes on them all equally. She is also extremely supportive of her two exes, with Chris attending Ryder's milestone events, such as his graduation, and the Running Point actress even sent her love to Matt when he welcomed his second child with wife Elle Evans last year.
Will Smith, Sheree Zampino and Jada Pinkett Smith
From 1992-1995, Will Smith was married to Sheree Zampino, and they welcomed a son together, Trey Smith. In 1997, he tied the knot with Jada Pinkett Smith, and they're the parents of son Jaden and daughter Willow Smith.
The entire famous family remains as tight as ever. Jada quickly took on a motherly role for Trey when she began dating Will and forged a friendship with Sheree. The three half siblings are close, and so are their parents. Despite Will and Jada's years-long separation, they all link up often for family events, and even pose in family holiday portraits together.