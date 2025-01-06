Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's child Fin Affleck turns 16 — inside their most transformative year yet

Happy birthday, Fin Affleck! Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child turned 16 on Monday, January 6, entering a new era of their teen years.

The teen has had a transformative year both in and out of the spotlight for their 16th, sharing a new side of themselves with the world while embracing major changes in their personal life.

Take a look at Fin's major year as they head into their new phase…

© Facebook Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child, Fin, turns 16!

Loss in the family

The year started off on a bittersweet note for Fin and the rest of their family, as in early April, Jennifer shared that her father, William John Garner, had passed away at the age of 85.

The late Garner was a doting grandfather to Fin and their siblings, older sister Violet Affleck, 19, and younger brother Samuel Affleck, 12.

© Instagram Fin's grandfather, Jennifer's father William John Garner, passed away in late March

In her tribute, Jennifer wrote: "There is so much to say about my dad – my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us – but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."

A new person

Jennifer and Ben have remained very private when it comes to their children, but fans were able to see a new side to Fin later that month, at their grandfather's funeral.

© Facebook The three kids each recited a verse from the Bible at their grandfather's memorial service

On April 6, Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia held a memorial service honoring William John Garner, at which Jennifer and all three of her children spoke.

MORE: Jennifer Garner celebrates her parents' wedding milestone following Ben Affleck's divorce

Fin then took the stage at the service, which was live streamed on Facebook, and for the first time, publicly introduced themselves as "Fin," saying: "Hello my name is Fin Affleck." Watch the moment below...

WATCH: Fin Affleck debuts new name at grandfather's memorial service

The big sibling

Fall marked a transitional period for the Garner-Affleck household, as in August, oldest sibling Violet moved out of the family home for New Haven, Connecticut.

MORE: Celebrities with kids who left home for college in 2024: from Katie Holmes and Suri to Jennifer Garner and Violet

Violet is now a freshman student at Yale University, leaving Fin as the big sibling in the house to Samuel. Jennifer emotionally captured the days leading up to her daughter's departure, from her high school graduation to her exit.

© Instagram Violet is now a student at Yale University, and still maintains a close relationship with her former stepmom Jennifer Lopez

Another split in the family

Also in August, however, after two years of marriage, Fin's father Ben and stepmother Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce.

MORE: Ben Affleck reunites with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner to cheer on their kids

The news likely would've served as a blow to their blended family, including Ben's three kids and Jennifer Lopez's own teen twins, Max and Emme.

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer are maintaining a cordial relationship to make the transition easier for their family

However, Ben has remained on good terms with both his ex-wives, particularly Jennifer Garner, as they continue to co-parent. Violet maintains her strong relationship with her stepmom's family, while Fin has been seen out and about with their former step-siblings as well.