George Clooney details how twins with Amal Clooney are 'completely different' as he shares glimpse into family traditions

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are still learning new things about parenting their twins every day.

The Hollywood power couple both became first-time parents when they welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, 2017, three years after their wedding in Venice, Italy.

Though the Ocean's 11 actor and the human rights lawyer keep their twins out of the spotlight, they don't shy away from gushing about them publicly, and as the doting dad makes the rounds to promote his latest film, The Boys in the Boat, he's shared sweet insight into what his twins are growing up to be like.

WATCH: George Clooney opens up about twins Alexander and Ella

During a conversation with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Thursday, the two bonded over the fact that they are both fathers to twins; Michael shares twin daughters Sophia and Isabella – who recently started college – with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

When asked by the former NFL star what "the most surprising" thing about having and raising twins is, George first said: "Well twins tell you a lot."

He explained: "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

© Getty George and Amal tied the knot in 2014

The Oscar-winner went on: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people.]"

MORE: George and Amal Clooney's twins Ella and Alexander's 'highly-regarded' skill will set them up for life

MORE: George Clooney reveals eye-opening details about Brad Pitt's 'dirty' on-set behaviour

He further noted: "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are," adding: "They're raised by the same parents, you know."

© Getty The two are in part raising their twins at their famed villa in Lake Como

George also opened up about how he and Amal are still not only learning the differences between their kids but also establishing their family traditions.

With the holidays just around the corner, he said: "We're figuring out traditions, and I'm not sure what our actual traditions are going to be," and revealed: "The kids are still into all the Santa stuff, and it's fun."

© James Devaney The couple will mark their 10th wedding anniversary in 2024

One tradition he and Amal do have firmly in place however, and one that dates back to the very beginning of their courtship ten years ago, is the act of writing letters to each other, which they still do between themselves, and now for their twins as well.

MORE: George Clooney reveals genius parenting hack when his twins Alexander and Ella misbehave

© Getty Their twins will celebrate their seventh birthday next summer

Though George first joked it's because Amal "doesn't want to talk to me in person," he then shared: "We write our kids a letter every summer, each, about where we are in the world. We haven't given them to them, we have stacks of them that we'll give them when they're old enough to understand."

He continued: "I like the idea of writing down a moment in time and having a time capsule to say, 'Wow this is what we were thinking, and this is what our hopes were,' you can compare it to where you end up."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.