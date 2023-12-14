Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney reveals son Alexander with Amal Clooney is 'completely different' from twin sister Ella as he talks family traditions
George Clooney details how twins with Amal Clooney are 'completely different' as he shares glimpse into family traditions

The Ocean's 11 actor and The Boys in the Boat director welcomed twins with the human rights lawyer in 2017

Amal and George Clooney at Ticket to Paradise in Los Angeles
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are still learning new things about parenting their twins every day.

The Hollywood power couple both became first-time parents when they welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, 2017, three years after their wedding in Venice, Italy.

Though the Ocean's 11 actor and the human rights lawyer keep their twins out of the spotlight, they don't shy away from gushing about them publicly, and as the doting dad makes the rounds to promote his latest film, The Boys in the Boat, he's shared sweet insight into what his twins are growing up to be like.

During a conversation with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Thursday, the two bonded over the fact that they are both fathers to twins; Michael shares twin daughters Sophia and Isabella – who recently started college – with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

When asked by the former NFL star what "the most surprising" thing about having and raising twins is, George first said: "Well twins tell you a lot."

He explained: "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

George and Amal Clooney at The Boys in the Boat premiere© Getty
George and Amal tied the knot in 2014

The Oscar-winner went on: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people.]"

He further noted: "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are," adding: "They're raised by the same parents, you know."

View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio, just 5 Kms from Cernobbio, 18 March 2006© Getty
The two are in part raising their twins at their famed villa in Lake Como

George also opened up about how he and Amal are still not only learning the differences between their kids but also establishing their family traditions.

With the holidays just around the corner, he said: "We're figuring out traditions, and I'm not sure what our actual traditions are going to be," and revealed: "The kids are still into all the Santa stuff, and it's fun."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive to the Polo Bar on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)© James Devaney
The couple will mark their 10th wedding anniversary in 2024

One tradition he and Amal do have firmly in place however, and one that dates back to the very beginning of their courtship ten years ago, is the act of writing letters to each other, which they still do between themselves, and now for their twins as well.

Amal and George are the picture perfect couple© Getty
Their twins will celebrate their seventh birthday next summer

Though George first joked it's because Amal "doesn't want to talk to me in person," he then shared: "We write our kids a letter every summer, each, about where we are in the world. We haven't given them to them, we have stacks of them that we'll give them when they're old enough to understand."

He continued: "I like the idea of writing down a moment in time and having a time capsule to say, 'Wow this is what we were thinking, and this is what our hopes were,' you can compare it to where you end up."

