Meet George and Amal Clooney's ultra-private twins Ella and Alexander

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are fiercely private when it comes to their family life, and they keep their twins, Ella and Alexander, away from the public eye.

However, despite their penchant for privacy, that's not to say they shy away from gushing about their kids and their roles as parents publicly, and have given the public plenty of sweet anecdotes about them, who are now six years old.

Below, read all there is to know about the Clooney twins, from their birthday, to their upbringing, and some of the adorable stories their famous parents have shared.

WATCH: George Clooney opens up about twins Alexander and Ella

When were George and Amal Clooney's twins born?

Ella and Alexander were born on June 6, 2017, at St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Prince William and Kate Middleton also welcomed all three of their children. They were born a month before their due date, and per an interview between George and The Hollywood Reporter later that year, Alexander was born weighing five-and-a-half pounds, one minute and 49 seconds before his sister arrived, weighing four-and-a-half pounds.

George, who became a dad for the first time aged 56, declared at the time: "It was wild," explaining: "You know, everything is conceptual until it's real. It's like, 'Yeah, we're going to be parents, yeah.' And all of a sudden you go: 'Holy shit. I'm a parent!'"

© Getty The Clooney twins are in part growing in Laglio, Lake Como

Ella and Alexander are Italian locals

George and Amal's twins are growing up to be quite the international set. Their dad is originally from Lexington, Kentucky, while their mom was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but was raised and completed her undergraduate education in England.

MORE: What working for George Clooney is really like under pressure as cake baker shares sweet story

The Clooneys own several homes across Los Angeles, Mexico, London and France, though their most famous and beloved property is the 18th century, 25-room Lake Como estate, Villa Oleandra, that George purchased in 2002.

© w8media The couple also own an $18 million home in Berkshire, 40 miles west of London

Though the actor definitely has the cred to proclaim himself a Laglio local, his twins already beat him to it by way of their fluency in Italian, which neither George nor Amal speak. The doting dad hilariously revealed to Jimmy Kimmel in 2020: "We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian," adding: "I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

He joked: "I'll say, 'Go back in and clean your room,' and they'll be like, 'Eh, papa stronzo,'" which literally means "turd," though colloquially it's an equivalent to "asshole."

© Getty George and Amal tied the knot in 2014

They may be twins, but they are totally different

During a conversation with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan – who himself is a father of twin girls – in December 2023, George opened up about how surprising it has been to witness twins come of age.

MORE: George Clooney details the challenges of raising twins with wife Amal

© Getty The pair primarily split their time between London and Italy

"Well twins tell you a lot," he said, before explaining: "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

He continued: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people,]" and ultimately added: "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are… They're raised by the same parents, you know."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.