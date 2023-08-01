Inside George and Amal Clooney's twins Ella and Alexander's life in $100 million Lake Como villa

While George Clooney is of course best known for his acting, in movies such as Up in the Air, Good Night and Good Luck, Syriana, and the Ocean's franchise, he has also for many become synonymous with Lake Como.

The actor has been a lover and resident of the famous Italian lakeside for over twenty years now; he purchased his iconic – and massive – estate, Villa Oleandra, back in 2002.

Now he shares the love, and home, with his wife Amal Clooney, who he married in 2014, and their kids, twins Ella and Alexander, who just celebrated their sixth birthday.

The Clooney family's home dates back to the 18th century, and is located in Laglio. George initially purchased it for approximately $12 million, though it is now reportedly worth $100 million.

The home includes a whopping 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailings.

"What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio," the father-of-two said back in 2010 during a press conference promoting his thriller The American.

© Getty The home sits right on the water

He added: "I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing. But then I realized how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured."

A couple weeks turned into a couple years, and today, though George and Amal have several international residences, including another spectacular mansion in England, they are largely raising their kids in Italy.

© PVS George and Amal tied the knot in Venice in 2014

Now the kids not only love their Italian lifestyle, but at just six years old are becoming true locals, though their dad admits it isn't always a benefit to neither him nor Amal.

Back in 2020 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! George confessed to the late night host: "We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian."

© Getty Villa Oleandra has become its own tourist destination in Lake Como

He explained: "I mean fluent Italian at three [years old]. But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

© SplashNews.com The couple have been pictured in Lake Como throughout the summer

He then joked: "I'll say, 'Go back in and clean your room,' and they'll be like, 'Eh, papa stronzo,'" which literally means "turd," though colloquially it's an equivalent to "asshole." George added: "I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language to me."

George in fact met Amal in his very own house in Italy, back in July 2013 when a mutual friend brought the human rights lawyer as her plus one.

© Getty The home was built in the 1700s

They went on their first date later that year, in October, to Berners Tavern in London, and by April 2014, George had proposed.

"It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her," he told CBS in 2020, adding: "And the fun part was, I didn't know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she's this extraordinarily fun, smart, beautiful, great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters."