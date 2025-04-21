Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Boris and Carrie Johnson 'photobombed' by wild-haired son Wilfred – watch video
Boris and Carrie Johnson 'photobombed' by wild-haired son Wilfred – watch video

Boris and Carrie Johnson 'photobombed' by wild-haired son Wilfred

The former Prime Minister shares three children with the media representative

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Boris Johnson has been enjoying time in Texas with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and the pair's three children, and the pair celebrated a special moment while abroad.

The family were in the American state when Easter fell and Carrie celebrated the moment. The pair appeared to be on a golf course as the sun began to set. The former Prime Minister's wild hair got caught in the wind, however, his mini-me son, Wilfred, four, sports a similar style, and he sweetly photobombed his parents.

Texas holiday

Over the past few days, Carrie has shared a collection of gorgeous photos of their time abroad. Alongside some insights into their lakeside accommodation and adventures, during which, the children cuddled puppies, the mother-of-three showed off numerous photos of her brood.

The children certainly seemed to enjoy their time away, with the trio exploring dinosaur-themed play parks and playing mini golf. They also enjoyed swimming in the lake with their father and mother.

A young boy holding a puppy© Instagram
Wilf got close with a puppy

One sweet photo saw Frankie and Romy riding in the back of a trolley with the pair embracing each other, their wild curls all on display. How sweet!

"Texas for 3 weeks has been magic," Carrie said. "Even though Boris was here for work we've managed to spend so much quality family time together exploring, swimming and having a hell of a lot of bbqs. Such a great place with the friendliest people."

