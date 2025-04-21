Boris and Carrie Johnson 'photobombed' by wild-haired son Wilfred

Boris Johnson has been enjoying time in Texas with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and the pair's three children, and the pair celebrated a special moment while abroad.
The family were in the American state when Easter fell and Carrie celebrated the moment. The pair appeared to be on a golf course as the sun began to set. The former Prime Minister's wild hair got caught in the wind, however, his mini-me son, Wilfred, four, sports a similar style, and he sweetly photobombed his parents.
Texas holiday
Over the past few days, Carrie has shared a collection of gorgeous photos of their time abroad. Alongside some insights into their lakeside accommodation and adventures, during which, the children cuddled puppies, the mother-of-three showed off numerous photos of her brood.
The children certainly seemed to enjoy their time away, with the trio exploring dinosaur-themed play parks and playing mini golf. They also enjoyed swimming in the lake with their father and mother.
One sweet photo saw Frankie and Romy riding in the back of a trolley with the pair embracing each other, their wild curls all on display. How sweet!
"Texas for 3 weeks has been magic," Carrie said. "Even though Boris was here for work we've managed to spend so much quality family time together exploring, swimming and having a hell of a lot of bbqs. Such a great place with the friendliest people."