Carrie Johnson's kids have the exact same wild hair as dad Boris - see picture

Carrie Johnson's adorable kids are growing up incredibly fast, and they're already starting to look more and more like their father Boris.

On Friday, the former media rep took to her Instagram stories to share a beautiful springtime photo of her two eldest playing by a lake.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson's kids, Wilfred and Romy, looked adorable playing by the lake.

Wilfred, four, had his messy, bright blond hair on full display, looking just like his father's, while Romy, three, had a pink, purple and yellow crochet bucket hat atop her hair, which is getting even brighter by the day!

Though Frankie was absent from the photo, Carrie recently shared a photo from the family's fabulous half-term holiday showing off his brilliant blond ringlets as he tottered about in his holiday outfit.

Boris and Carrie's recent family holiday

Carrie kept the location a secret while the family was away, but revealed the destination as Saudi Arabia in an Instagram post filled with snaps of the curly-haired children when they got back.

The photos included a wonderful picture of the three kids walking along a glowing stretch of sand together, one of Boris doting on Frankie, stunning sunset snaps, and various pictures of their mouth-watering meals.

© Instagram Boris doted on their youngest son Frankie

The 37-year-old penned in the caption: "Some more pics from a dream holiday. I forgot to mention how incredible the water sports are too – particularly the diving and the snorkelling."

She continued: "They also have a really wonderful spa. I booked a massage with Rabina and I felt like a new person afterwards. Full disclosure this is not a cheap holiday. It's very luxurious. The food was insanely good (the Japanese restaurant in particular) and the beds were the most comfortable I've ever, ever slept in."

© Instagram The family jetted off in search of sunnier climes

Concluding the post, Carrie wrote: "But if you're in a position to splurge and you want real privacy and total relaxation, then this might be for you. It was so welcome after a truly miserable Christmas and new year."

See more photos of Carrie and Boris' kids from her first outing after her recovery from pneumonia...

Carrie's pneumonia journey

The Christmas period was certainly not an easy one for the Johnsons, especially Carrie, who suffered from pneumonia over the new year period.

© Instagram Carrie posted a selfie soon after to reassure followers of her recovery

On 11 January, the mother-of-three revealed on Instagram that she had spent the first week of the year in hospital describing her "nasty chest infection" that had her hospitalised for a week.

Carrie also took the opportunity to praise the NHS doctors and nurses, who she called "the best people in the world", for looking after her in her time of need.