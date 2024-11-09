Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Boris Johnson is such a doting father in rare photo with son Wilf
The former Prime Minister shares three children with wife Carrie Johnson
Boris and Carrie Johnson applauding© JUSTIN TALLIS

Boris Johnson is such a doting father in rare photo with son Wilf

The former Prime Minister shares three children with wife Carrie Johnson

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are enjoying some family time in their Oxfordshire home, and Carrie captured a magical moment between the former PM and his son Wilf, four.

The 60-year-old was pictured with his son as the pair reclined on the sofa with Boris reading a Christmas book to his young son. The former politician was dressed in a blue shirt and jeans as he stretched his legs out onto the family's ottoman, while Wilf was clearly reading for bed with the youngster in his pyjamas, which featured cars.

Carrie looked ready for the cold November evenings, with the political consultant wearing a pair of slippers and a blanket over herself.

The family's living room looked resplendent with floral wallpaper and a pristine lamp, that appeared to carry the insignia of the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson reading to a young child while both sit on a sofa© Instagram
Boris happily read to his young son

A tray had been left out on the ottoman, which featured bowls of crisps and peanuts, and a touch of Christmas could be seen in the décor, with a tub that carried a festive penguin seen on the edge of the seat.

Carrie has previously given beautiful insights into her gorgeous living room which features a salmon and white striped sofa, blue and white armchair and Aztec-print chairs.

Boris and his son Wilf both have tousled blond hair© Instagram
Boris and his son Wilf both have tousled blond hair

Although it didn't feature in Carrie's latest post, the room also features a large portrait of the politician. The painting showed Boris and two of his children – likely his eldest two with Carrie – with a shock of blonde hair and wide grins on their faces.

The former Prime Minister and his wife live in a Grade II-listed country house steeped in history. Thought to date back to 1605, Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell features nine bedrooms and its own moat which surrounds the house on three sides.

A photo of the Johnson family© Instagram
The politician is close to his family

Carrie regularly shares photos of her family and last month, the mother-of-three shared several sweet memories from a family holiday to Morocco.

One image saw daughter Romy looking at a sun lounger alongside her older brother, who sported his own wild mop, similar to his father's.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson © Sean Gallup - Pool/Getty Images
Boris and Carrie married in 2021

Romy's adventures with her older brother continued, with the duo later snapped in a toy vintage car, with the young girl leaning her arm on the car's rear.

