Carrie Johnson's sons are the mirror image of their father in gorgeous photos

Carrie Johnson and her husband Boris share three children, sons Wilf and Frankie and daughter Romy, and it appears that their sons have inherited their father's signature hairstyle.

The family have been enjoying a trip to Texas to enjoy the Easter holidays, and Carrie shared a collection of gorgeous photos of their time abroad. Alongside some insights into their lakeside accommodation and adventures, that saw them cuddling puppies, the mother-of-three showed off numerous photos her wild-haired children.

© Instagram The children seemed to enjoy themselves

The children certainly seemed to enjoy their time away, with the trio exploring dinosaur-themed play parks and playing mini golf. They also enjoyed swimming in the lake with their father and mother.

One sweet photo saw Frankie and Romy riding in the back of a trolley with the pair embracing each other, their wild curls all on display. How sweet!

© Instagram Romy and Frankie shared a sweet moment

"Texas for 3 weeks has been magic," Carrie said. "Even though Boris was here for work we've managed to spend so much quality family time together exploring, swimming and having a hell of a lot of bbqs. Such a great place with the friendliest people."

Fans were smitten with the sweet photos, as one wrote: "The interaction between the children and animals is wonderful," and a second added: "Love those cowboy boots! Such happy photos of your family."

© Instagram Wilf got close with a puppy

A third penned: "All looks fabulous family fun times! Those cowboy boots though, making lovely memories."

Recent holidays

The family have resumed their globetrotting ways after Carrie recovered from a nasty infection that she contracted over the Christmas period.

© Instagram Carrie and her children have been abroad a lot lately

One of their first trips was to a nearby lake where Wilfred had his messy, bright blonde hair on full display, looking just like his father's, while Romy had a pink, purple and yellow crochet bucket hat atop her hair.

The group also enjoyed a trip to Saudi Arabia and some of the photos included a wonderful picture of the three kids walking along a glowing stretch of sand together, one of Boris doting on Frankie, stunning sunset snaps, and various pictures of their mouth-watering meals.