Kelly Ripa looks radiant in fresh-faced vacation selfie by the beach in Palm Springs

Kelly Ripa has a fabulous job that allows her to travel a lot and the best thing is, she gets to do it with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The Live star went on a trip down memory lane over. the weekend as she was tagged in a throwback photo taken from a trip to Palm Springs.

Along with her husband and friend Bruce Bozzi, the trio posed for a selfie taken a stone's throw away from the ocean.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa looked stunning in a selfie taken in Palm Springs

"My Palm Springs piasons," Bruce captioned the image, which saw Kelly pose in the middle of Mark and Bruce, looking stunning in a black oversized shirt and minimal makeup.

Kelly and Mark love going to Palm Springs and have been on trips there on several occasions over the past few months.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get to travel a lot for work

In February, the couple went there for Modernism Week for the weekend, and back in November, they took Live on location for the week.

They had a wonderful time, and Kelly spoke highly of the place during a chat with The Desert Sun. "I just feel like positive energy can spread. It really does spread. If you can leave people feeling good and hopeful at the start of their day, it can carry through for the rest of the day. I feel like the people of Palm Springs understand that more than anyone else," she explained.

© Getty Images The celebrity couple have been hosting Live together since 2023

"They were the forefathers of positive energy and so we’re hoping that’s what they get — a little infusion of joy."

The couple love traveling and getting out of New York City at the weekends. As well as Palm Springs, another favorite place of theirs is Ann Arbor, where their youngest son Joaquin is currently living.

Joaquin attends the University of Michigan, although he will soon be leaving as he is due to graduate in a couple of weeks.

Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The couple spoke about the bittersweet milestone on Live last week, admitting that they weren't ready to say goodbye to the community there.

"Our newborn baby is graduating in two weeks!" exclaimed Kelly with Mark sharing that the family was "not ready yet to leave Ann Arbor yet" and that they "keep begging him to go to grad school".

© Instagram Kelly and Mark love visiting Joaquin in Ann Arbor

Mark then went on to joke that there was one bright side to the graduation, as now Joaquin was leaving, Kelly could "go to school, and he wouldn't be weirded out by his mom in class".

Kelly then revealed that she had always wanted to go to a four-year college and get her degree, although she didn't know what subject she would study. "Writing or English?" joked Mark to which Kelly quipped: "I should go into broadcast, an easy A, or communications."