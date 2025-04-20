Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa looks radiant in fresh-faced vacation selfie by the beach in Palm Springs
Subscribe
Kelly Ripa looks radiant in fresh-faced vacation selfie by the beach in Palm Springs
Kelly Ripa on the red carpet © Getty Images

Kelly Ripa looks radiant in fresh-faced vacation selfie by the beach in Palm Springs

The Live star has an incredible life!

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Ripa has a fabulous job that allows her to travel a lot and the best thing is, she gets to do it with her husband, Mark Consuelos. 

The Live star went on a trip down memory lane over. the weekend as she was tagged in a throwback photo taken from a trip to Palm Springs. 

Along with her husband and friend Bruce Bozzi, the trio posed for a selfie taken a stone's throw away from the ocean. 

Kelly Ripa looked stunning in a selfie taken in Palm Springs © Instagram
Kelly Ripa looked stunning in a selfie taken in Palm Springs

"My Palm Springs piasons," Bruce captioned the image, which saw Kelly pose in the middle of Mark and Bruce, looking stunning in a black oversized shirt and minimal makeup. 

Kelly and Mark love going to Palm Springs and have been on trips there on several occasions over the past few months. 

kelly ripa and mark consuelos dressed up for oscars red carpet© Getty Images
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get to travel a lot for work

In February, the couple went there for Modernism Week for the weekend, and back in November, they took Live on location for the week. 

They had a wonderful time, and Kelly spoke highly of the place during a chat with The Desert Sun. "I just feel like positive energy can spread. It really does spread. If you can leave people feeling good and hopeful at the start of their day, it can carry through for the rest of the day. I feel like the people of Palm Springs understand that more than anyone else," she explained. 

LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos captured laughing together at their hosting desk© Getty Images
The celebrity couple have been hosting Live together since 2023

"They were the forefathers of positive energy and so we’re hoping that’s what they get — a little infusion of joy." 

The couple love traveling and getting out of New York City at the weekends. As well as Palm Springs, another favorite place of theirs is Ann Arbor, where their youngest son Joaquin is currently living. 

Joaquin attends the University of Michigan, although he will soon be leaving as he is due to graduate in a couple of weeks. 

Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin
Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The couple spoke about the bittersweet milestone on Live last week, admitting that they weren't ready to say goodbye to the community there. 

"Our newborn baby is graduating in two weeks!" exclaimed Kelly with Mark sharing that the family was "not ready yet to leave Ann Arbor yet" and that they "keep begging him to go to grad school". 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos pose for a photo at a University of Michigan football game, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Kelly and Mark love visiting Joaquin in Ann Arbor

Mark then went on to joke that there was one bright side to the graduation, as now Joaquin was leaving, Kelly could "go to school, and he wouldn't be weirded out by his mom in class". 

Kelly then revealed that she had always wanted to go to a four-year college and get her degree, although she didn't know what subject she would study. "Writing or English?" joked Mark to which Kelly quipped: "I should go into broadcast, an easy A, or communications."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa's family

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More