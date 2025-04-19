Kelly Ripa calls out rowdy audience member in front of famous guest during on air shake up

After 24 years of co-hosting her hit talk show, Kelly Ripa knows how to command the set – so it’s no wonder she wasn’t pleased when an audience member interrupted her mid-interview.

During Thursday's installment of Live With Kelly & Mark, the couple were joined by Christopher Meloni for a sit down interview. The Law & Order actor shared details of his recent vacation to the Dominican Republic before a rowdy fan from the audience interrupted in a mission to find out where Chris and his wife, Sherman Williams, went on their romantic getaway.

© ABC Kelly and Mark were joined by Christopher Meloni

"We're in this beautiful restaurant overlooking a jungle without a light. There was no, so it's not built up. No one's there. Quiet beach," he explained.

"Where was it?," asked an audience member.

The 64-year-old was visibly unimpressed as he raised his voice in his response. "I'm not telling you," he shouted.

© ABC Christopher shared details of his recent vacation

Kelly was clearly embarrassed by the audience member's behaviour as she clapped back in an attempt to retake the reins of the interview.. "We'll handle the questions, ma'am," she said.

The 54-year-old's husband, Mark Consuelos, couldn't contain his amusement over the situation and burst into laughter.

Christopher and Sherman tied the knot back in 1995 with a stunning ceremony in Malibu and share two children, Sophia and Dante.

© NBC Kelly called out the audience member

During the episode, the actor explained the mishap that occurred on the couple's wedding day. "During the ceremony we're gonna dance on the beach. Well, the beach kind of slants like this. So they were just told to assemble the dance floor on the beach," he shared.

"There I am and I'm so nervous about the whole marriage thing. I spent the morning dissembling the bolster, pushing up the sand. I must have spent 2.5 hours."

Kelly's career

Prior to the hit talk show, Kelly rose to stardom in the early 1990s following her role as Hayley Vaughan on the ABC daytime soap opera All My Children. However, the host admitted that she was afraid of being fired from the show as she loved the job security that came with appearing on a soap opera.

"A steady gig has always appealed to me. I liked the weekly guarantee of the soap," she said.

© GC Images Kelly rose to fame on the soap opera

"Most people, they get on a soap and their goal is to get right off a soap, and I just settled right in there. I like the steadiness of it. It just gave me a layout of my life over the next year."

She continued: "But anything can happen in a soap. Every 13 weeks you can be fired. It was terrifying."