Harry Potter star secretly welcomes second child - see the adorable photos

There’s magical news for Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome, the couple have quietly welcomed their second child, delighting fans with the sweetest announcement.

The Harry Potter actor, best known to millions as the loveable Ron Weasley, took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of their new bundle of joy, introducing the world to their baby girl, Goldie G. Grint.

“'Secret Child Slightly Revealed',” Rupert, 35, captioned a photo on his Instagram page. “Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far),” he added, before warmly thanking their obstetrician, writing: “Thanks again to the amazing Alex Digisu for always delivering.”

© Instagram Rupert Grint shares a photo of his new daughter on social media

True to form, the famously private couple kept Georgia’s pregnancy entirely under wraps, leaving friends and fans stunned — and thrilled — by the surprise news.

In typical Harry Potter fashion, the comment section was flooded with playful references to the wizarding world that Rupert helped bring to life.

© Instagram Rupert Grint shares an image of his first newborn daughter in 2020 on social media

Fan reaction

"ANOTHER WEASLEY," one fan joked, while another chimed in with the memorable line: "Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley." Another simply wrote: "10 points to Gryffindor!"

The arrival of baby Goldie comes nearly five years after Rupert and Georgia welcomed their first daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020 — just as the world was adjusting to the challenges of a global pandemic.

Rupert recently starred in the final season of Servant

At the time, the couple’s publicist Clair Dobbs confirmed the happy news, saying: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

True to their word, the pair remained fiercely protective of their family life, choosing not to immediately share their daughter's name publicly.

© WireImage Rupert's partner Georgia Groome

It wasn’t until November 2020 that Rupert, in another low-key but joyful moment, launched his personal Instagram account and introduced the world to his new role: doting father.

"﻿Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" he wrote, alongside a sweet selfie of himself cradling baby Wednesday against his chest.

"Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."