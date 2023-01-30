Harry Potter star Rupert Grint shares 'intense' six-year illness that plagued him on set The Ron Weasley actor became ill in 2005

Rupert Grint is a favourite among Harry Potter fans for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the film franchise.

Known for being a fantastic comedy actor, it likely comes as a surprise to fans that the 34-year-old was extremely unwell for much of the filming of the movies, sharing he suffered with his health from 2005, when filming The Goblet of Fire, until 2010, when they finished shooting The Deathly Hallows.

In an new interview with GQ, Rupert explained the he began experiencing "intense tonsillitis," which he was unable to get sorted for many years due to his busy Harry Potter schedule.

"While I was filming, there was never any time to get them out," he told GQ. "From Goblet to the end of the franchise, I was just ill. My tonsils were absolutely massive."

Rupert Grint struggled with his health while filming Harry Potter

Speaking of his inability to get his health issue seen to, Rupert said: "They became a metaphor, really. As soon as I finished my work, I got them removed. It was one of the best decisions I ever made."

We're happy to report Rupert has been in good health since, and three years ago welcomed his daughter, Wednesday, with long-term girlfriend Georgia Groome.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon, Rupert spoke about his young daughter's interests, telling the presenter that she's into "so many things."

Rupert Grint has one daughter, named Wednesday

"I mean she's kind of princess crazy as well," he said, "But she's struggling a little bit with kind of adjusting to UK life. She's spent most of her time in America, so she's missing some kind of cultural things.

"She is obsessed with Target," Rupert revealed. "She'd choose that over going to the park, the zoo." The actor also had audience members laughing as he further detailed Wednesday's obsession with the department store.

"She loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout is slightly different," said Rupert. "And sometimes she doesn't buy anything, she just wants to kind of browse."

