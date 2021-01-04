The new year got off to the best possible start for Harry Potter star Devon Murray. The Irish actor – who played Seamus Finnigan in the wizarding series – has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn.

Devon, 32, shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a snapshot showing his newborn son laying in his hospital cot, with a celebratory cupcake at the forefront of the picture.

He wrote: "Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy 'Cooper Michael Murray' weighing 6lbs 10oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end.

"It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can't wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I'm so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I'm so proud of her for everything she has gone through.

Devon Murray celebrated his son's arrival on Instagram

"I can't wait to have you both home. It's so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breath."

Devon announced Shannon's pregnancy back in July, sharing a photo showing a series of sonogram pictures laid on top of an elephant onesie. "Baby Murray – 14th of January 2021," he wrote.

The following month he again returned to social media to reveal their baby's gender. "So today all my dreams and wishes came true. I've always wanted a little son. Thank you so much Shannon for making me the happiest guy on the planet #itsaboy #love #icantwait," he told his followers.

Devon and Shannon started dating at the end of 2018

Devon and Shannon have been in a relationship since the end of 2018. He shared photos from the first Valentine's Day as a couple in 2019, which saw him whisk her away for a romantic Parisian break.

"Our first #valentines together in #paris Only together 3 months but can't imagine my life without @smccaffreyquinn," he sweetly wrote.

