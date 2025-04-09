Travis Kelce celebrates brother Jason's update with NFL after welcoming baby no. 4

Travis Kelce is helping uplift and celebrate his brother Jason Kelce's big news, just days after the former NFL player became a father for the fourth time.

Jason, 37, has been nominated for a Sports Emmy for his role as a commentator on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, as well as his work with ESPN2 and ABC.

He will go up against Ryan Fitzpatrick, Nick Saban, Richard Sherman and Jay Wright in the category of Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent.

© Getty Images The former NFL star is nominated for a Sports Emmy for his work with ESPN

Travis' support

The brothers' joint podcast, New Heights, celebrated co-host Jason's win with a tweet on X that read: "Gotta add Emmy nominee to your resume now. Congrats @JasonKelce!"

Their Instagram page also shared the news with a post that read: "Show 1: Says 'tits' on air immediately. Now: Jason Kelce is an Emmy nominee. Congrats on a hell of a first year at ESPN!"

A fan even joked about it in one of the comments on the post congratulating Jason, saying: "I guess dropping the word tits on live TV pays off! Congrats Jason."

This is Jason's third nomination for a Sports Emmy after earning two nods last year for his documentary Jason, which followed his life behind-the-scenes as a player for the Philadelphia Eagles while juggling his family with wife Kylie Kelce.

A dad again

Just days prior, Jason and Kylie welcomed their fourth child, another girl named Finnley Anne Kelce, Finn for short, and uncle Travis is already her biggest fan, adorably asking to see his newborn niece during an episode of their podcast they filmed soon after the birth.

© Instagram Jason and Kylie recently welcomed their fourth child

On her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, Kylie spoke about the idea of getting push presents from her husband. "For anyone unfamiliar with push presents, it's basically a gift given by dad to a new mom for growing a child. Can you tell by my explanation that I'm not quite a fan?" she explained.

Push presents for Kylie

"They can be expensive like these designer bags, sentimental like this baby band, or edible, like a sushi platter," she continued, adding: "I am not necessarily a fan of a push present." Catch a glimpse of Kylie's life as a working mom in the video below...

WATCH: Kylie Kelce 'day in the life' video reveals the adorable Taylor Swift item her daughters love

"I think it's very sweet to do a little postpartum meal like that sushi platter. Jason did try to get me sushi yesterday when we came home but our favorite sushi spot was not open yesterday. So we're probably going to do it today or tomorrow. Oh I forgot about that, that's exciting."

Kylie said: "I think maybe you can get a gift for the mom, but a push present makes it sound like it's a reward. I would rather go and do something together than receive a gift. I'd rather go to dinner, I'd rather go and see a show, or a concert. I would rather go and have an experience together than receive a gift."

Although, she did add that the present she received after her very first child, Wyatt's birth, remains her favorite. "Jason got me one of my favorite pieces of jewelry that I have ever gotten. I believe it's called an itty bitty initial necklace from Zoë Chicco. It just has a little W on it. It's a very dainty little chain. It has a W and then a diamond and it's offset."